Kornukopia Calendar: Jan. 17-26

Sedona International Film Festival presents” Three Christs,” 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Wednesday, Jan. 17 and 22; 4 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 18, 20 and 21; 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Jan. 17

Triple Threat Mystery Writers, a trio of local mystery writers sharing their craft. 2-4 p.m. Prescott Valley Public Library, third-floor Crystal Room. Free. https://www.pvlib.net.

Third Friday Chamber Music, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Clarinet Choir of the Central AZ Concert Band playing: Mozart Marriage of Figaro Overture, Girl with the Flaxen Hair by Debussy, H. M. S. Pinafore Overture

More Nightlife Friday, JAN. 17 DRY GULCH: Bud Tyndale, 4:30 THE ATTIC: 90 Proof w/Kellen Hoskins, 7:30 Saturday, Jan. 18 AUGIE’S: Steve Annibale, 5 DRY GULCH: Bud Tyndale, 4:30 Sunday, Jan. 19 THE ATTIC: Drew Hall & Anton Teschner, 2 YAVAPAI COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS: Phoenix Symphony, 3 Monday, Jan. 20 BIRD CAGE SALOON: Live Grateful Dead Night, 6 HASSAYAMPA INN: Bob Shimizu, 5 J.J.’s SALOON: Free pool PRESCOTT PUBLIC HOUSE: Trivia RAVEN CAFÉ: Trivia, 7 SIDEKICKS SALOON: DJ / Karaoke, 6 SPIRIT ROOM (Jerome): Tony Buck & The Cadillac Angels, 2 TONY’S TOO: Texas Hold’em, 7 WINDSOCK: Trivia, 6 Wednesday, Jan. 22 TAJ MAHAL: Salsa lessons, 7; dance social, 8 Saturday, Jan. 25 AUGIE’S: Steve Annibale, 5 DRY GULCH: Bud Tyndale, 4:30

by Sullivan, and Baby Elephant Walk by Henry Mancini. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 778.6965. http://www.prescottlibrary.info

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and $9 for college students and military personnel. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Vegas Tribute to Cher & Bill Medley, 7 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Price is Right Live, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $29. www.ycpac.com.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Caldecott Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Blending art with award-winning children's books, this program introduces budding young artists to the wonderful world of illustrations. For children, grades K-2. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.

Family Storytime. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., 11-11:30 a.m. 20-30 minutes of stories, songs, and activities for the whole family. http://www.prescottlibrary.info

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce – Western Night, 5 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and $9 for college students and military personnel. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Advance Tickets for one showing are $15 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for 12 and younger, Advance tickets for a double feature are $25 for adults, $20 for students and $10 for 12 and younger. Tickets at the door for one showing are $18 for adults, $15 for students and $5 for 12 and younger and Tickets at the door for a double feature are $30 for adults, $25 for students and $10 for 12 and younger. www.verderiver.org/wild-scenic/

Fundraiser for the International Blues Challenge, 3 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $20 for general seating, $25 for VIP seating and $35 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sunday, Jan. 19

AZ Humanities Lecture: ""Hyenas in Petticoats"" - How Arizona Women Struggled to Win the Vote!,2-3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., www.prescottlibrary.info

Phoenix Symphony, 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $29. www.yavapaisymphony.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “All My Sons,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Monday, Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and Day of Service, 10 a.m. at Prescott College Welcome Center. March will be to courthouse plaza in Prescott, followed by program at Prescott United Methodist Church on Gurley Street.

Arizona Serve: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, 1-4 p.m. In celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on January 20th, 2020, AmeriCorps members of Arizona Serve invite community members to participate in 9 service projects located in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. This year Arizona Serve’s Prescott Team has partnered with Sonoran Prevention Works, Prescott Habitat for Humanity, Prescott Unified School District, Stepping Stones, The Highland Center, Horses with H.E.A.R.T, Prescott Area Shelter Services, and GEM Environmental

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Deconstructing the 1963 Beatles,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Teen Advisory Group (Tag) Leadership, 4-5 p.m. Make props and decor for the upcoming children's tea party. For teens, grades 6-12. Call Jennifer Kendall at 928.777.1518 for more information or to apply for membership. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers – Western Night, 11 a.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and $9 for college students and military personnel. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Brother Sun, Sister Moon,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Prescott Stamp Club lunch and meeting, Palace Restaurant, 120 S. Montezuma St., 1 p.m. Dutch treat on lunch.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Solutions to Climate Change: Personal or Political? Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., 5-7:30 p.m. free, Dr. Gary Beverly will explore both personal and policy solutions, including the Green New Deal and the book “Drawdown” followed by audience questions and discussion.

London Theatre Live – “All My Sons” via satellite broadcast, 6 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $15. www.ycpac.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Gaugin from the National Gallery, London,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Jan. 24

Yoga Nidra, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., free. Individuals who previously have had trouble getting their mind to slow down, find this practice extremely beneficial. For more information, log onto http://www.prescottlibrary.info.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Family Storytime. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., 11-11:30 a.m. 20-30 minutes of stories, songs, and activities for the whole family. http://www.prescottlibrary.info

Why January is the Best Month to Plant Wildflowers class, Watters Garden Center, 1815 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, free, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Learn all the local tips that ensure these bloomers blossom beautifully, as well as the best seed, soils, food, and techniques that bring on the color this spring. https://wattersgardencenter.com/classes/

Sunday, Jan. 26

Central Arizona Concert Band in Concert, 3-5 p.m., Embry-Riddle University, admission $12 for adults and $5 for students, http://www.centralsrizonaconcertband.com.