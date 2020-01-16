OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kirkpatrick, former representative of Prescott, seeking treatment for alcoholism

In this Nov. 8, 2016 photo, Democratic senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters during an election night party in Phoenix. Kirkpatrick said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, that she's taking time off from her congressional duties to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after a “serious” fall. Kirkpatrick, said she's “finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past." (Matt York/AP, file)

In this Nov. 8, 2016 photo, Democratic senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters during an election night party in Phoenix. Kirkpatrick said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, that she's taking time off from her congressional duties to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after a “serious” fall. Kirkpatrick, said she's “finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past." (Matt York/AP, file)

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 10:03 a.m.

PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona said Wednesday that she's taking time off from her congressional duties to seek treatment for alcohol dependence after a “serious” fall last week.

Kirkpatrick, a Democrat whose swing district in southern Arizona has been targeted by Republicans in the November election, said she's “finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past."

“I am ready to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “Hard work and determination — which have brought me success in life — have not been enough to win this battle.”

Kirkpatrick, whose former district included the Prescott area, fell in Washington and went to a hospital with multiple cracked ribs and spinal fractures and required staples in her head, her spokeswoman, Abigail O'Brien, said.

In her statement, Kirkpatrick described alcohol dependence as “the underlying cause of my fall.” With physical therapy, she said she can fully recover.

O'Brien estimated the congresswoman would be out for three weeks, “possibly more." Kirkpatrick said she has “the full expectation and desire to return to work stronger and healthier and to continue serving my beloved Arizona.” She said her staff would continue representing constituents and she would publicly disclose her position on all the recorded votes she misses.

She missed a Thursday vote on a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

Kirkpatrick, 69, has positioned herself as a moderate in Congress, representing parts of Arizona for most of the past decade, including rural and conservative areas.

She currently represents a swing district in Tucson and southeastern Arizona that Republicans are targeting in the 2020 election. Seven Republicans have filed paperwork to challenge Kirkpatrick in November.

She previously represented a different swing district in northern and eastern Arizona (2009 to 2011 and again from 2013 to 2017) before she ran unsuccessfully against Republican Sen. John McCain in 2016.

McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, who has been open about her own struggles with addiction to prescription pain pills three decades ago, said on Twitter that she's “sending lots of support and friendship to @RepKirkpatrick.”

Before her first run for Congress in 2008, Kirkpatrick was a state lawmaker, prosecutor and attorney.

Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican who unseated Kirkpatrick in a 2010 House race, tweeted that he's keeping her in his thoughts. Kirkpatrick won the seat back after Gosar switched to a different district for the 2012 election.

“There are many stressors in this business and at every reception and dinner alcohol is provided,” he wrote. “It’s easy — too easy — to become addicted and I wish god speed to my colleague, my friend and my fellow Arizonan. God bless you Ann."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rep. Kirkpatrick of Arizona seeking treatment for alcoholism
House Democrat Kirkpatrick to challenge McCain for Senate
Democrats eye 2 open House seats in Arizona
Tobin concedes to Kirkpatrick in US House race
TOP STORIES OF 2010 - No. 7: Republican unseats Democratic incumbent in U.S. House race

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries