It is not spring time; whatever possessed me to think it was a great idea to clean the shower?

The Phoenix Symphony is coming to Prescott Sunday, Jan. 19, for its first concert of 2020, with two pieces by Felix Mendelssohn and one piece by Robert Schumann, according to a news release from Sue Bray of the Yavapai Symphony Association.

The first piece by Mendelssohn, his “Symphony No. 4” is known as the “Italian” Symphony and has its origins during the composer’s tour of Europe from 1929 to 1931. It was inspired by the Italian colors and atmosphere. Completed in 1833, its first performance was in London and it influenced British classical music for the rest of the century.

The second piece, “Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream,” was written when Mendelssohn was 17 years old.

“He had read Shakespeare’s play and brought some of the elements into the piece,” the release states.” It’s noted for striking instrumental effects, but also hints at many of the play’s elements, depicting the scampering of ‘fairy feet’ and the braying of Bottom wearing the ass’ head.”

The Schumann piece “Cello Concerto in A Minor,” includes a duet between soloist and the orchestra’s principal cellist which is believed to represent a conversation between the composer and his wife who was an accomplished musician and composer. Written shortly before he died, it is the only cello concerto Schumann wrote, and departs from some of the traditional elements of a concerto. The three movements are all linked, with no breaks in between as the composer detested receiving applause between movements.

Performing the concerto is Principal Cellist Melita Hunsinger who joined the Phoenix Symphony as principal cellist in 2015. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Hunsinger graduate summa cum laude from St. Olaf College with a degree in music and earned a Master of degree in Music from Rice University. She held the position of principal cellist with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra from 2002 to 2009 and performed more than 75 chamber recitals throughout the state as a member of that orchestra’s resident string quartet. She has appeared as a soloist with the orchestra on two occasions.

The Yavapai Symphony Association considers the repertoire of this particular concert to be most eloquent, said Arlon Inman, president of the association, in the release.

“We look forward to welcoming Maestro Tito Munoz and the Phoenix Symphony back to Prescott, and are delighted they will be performing the type of music our audiences enjoy,” Inman said.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance, which has a 2 p.m. pre-concert lecture, start at $29 and are available at the Yavapai Symphony Association Office, 228 N. Alarcon St. or by calling 928-776-4255. Full-time college students can purchase any available ticket for $10.

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. For more information about the Yavapai Symphony Association, visit www.yavapaisymphony.org.