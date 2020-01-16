OFFERS
At a Glance: AZ humanities honors suffragettes

Wild & Scenic Film Festival/Courier

Wild & Scenic Film Festival/Courier

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 10:09 p.m.

AZ humanities honors suffragettes

Take a look at the effort it took for women to be granted full citizenship and the vote with an AZ Humanities Lecture called “Hyenas in Petticoats — “How Arizona Women Struggled to Win the Vote” at the Prescott Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

The free presentation by honored and respected journalist Jana Bommersbach takes a look at the heroines, heroes and haters.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

Find western antiques & collectibles

The 14th annual Cowboy Collectors Gathering Antique Show will be in the Mackin and Freeman buildings at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The event will feature more than 100 dealers selling cowboy western and Native American collectibles such as antique cowboy saddles, spurs, bits, chaps, hats, gear, Native American jewelry, baskets, pottery, beadwork, Navajo textiles and more.

The Prescott Rodeo Grounds are located at 840 Rodeo Drive.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns

Prescott Creeks and Friends of the Verde River are bringing the Wild & Scenic Film Festival back to Prescott for two screenings at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Inspiring environmental protection and connection to nature through film, the festival includes an exclusive screening of “Seldom Seen Sleight,” a film about 1950s rafting outfitter Ken Sleight who built his life around the Colorado River’s Glen Canyon. Sleight became one of the Glen’s most passionate advocates when it disappeared beneath the waters of Lake Powell in 1963 and today, at 88 years old, he remains dedicated to the fight to see his beloved canyons returned to their former glory. The film shows archival views of Glen Canyon being filled in real time with Sleight and other boaters staying in the canyon as long as they could.

Other films at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival include “A New View to the Moon,” “Forest on Fire,” “March of the Newts,” “Too Precious to Mine” and “Seeds of Hope.” Topics cover a broad range of themes such as environmental activism, wildlife conservation, landscape stewardship and strategies for drawing people into closer connection with the natural world.

Tickets are $15 for one showing or $25 for a double feature and are available online at www.verderiver.org/wild-scenic.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information, contact Laura Jones at lauraj@verderiver.org or 928-451-6860.

