At a Glance: AZ humanities honors suffragettes
AZ humanities honors suffragettes
Take a look at the effort it took for women to be granted full citizenship and the vote with an AZ Humanities Lecture called “Hyenas in Petticoats — “How Arizona Women Struggled to Win the Vote” at the Prescott Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
The free presentation by honored and respected journalist Jana Bommersbach takes a look at the heroines, heroes and haters.
The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.
Find western antiques & collectibles
The 14th annual Cowboy Collectors Gathering Antique Show will be in the Mackin and Freeman buildings at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The event will feature more than 100 dealers selling cowboy western and Native American collectibles such as antique cowboy saddles, spurs, bits, chaps, hats, gear, Native American jewelry, baskets, pottery, beadwork, Navajo textiles and more.
The Prescott Rodeo Grounds are located at 840 Rodeo Drive.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns
Prescott Creeks and Friends of the Verde River are bringing the Wild & Scenic Film Festival back to Prescott for two screenings at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Inspiring environmental protection and connection to nature through film, the festival includes an exclusive screening of “Seldom Seen Sleight,” a film about 1950s rafting outfitter Ken Sleight who built his life around the Colorado River’s Glen Canyon. Sleight became one of the Glen’s most passionate advocates when it disappeared beneath the waters of Lake Powell in 1963 and today, at 88 years old, he remains dedicated to the fight to see his beloved canyons returned to their former glory. The film shows archival views of Glen Canyon being filled in real time with Sleight and other boaters staying in the canyon as long as they could.
Other films at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival include “A New View to the Moon,” “Forest on Fire,” “March of the Newts,” “Too Precious to Mine” and “Seeds of Hope.” Topics cover a broad range of themes such as environmental activism, wildlife conservation, landscape stewardship and strategies for drawing people into closer connection with the natural world.
Tickets are $15 for one showing or $25 for a double feature and are available online at www.verderiver.org/wild-scenic.
The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information, contact Laura Jones at lauraj@verderiver.org or 928-451-6860.
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Tesla, firetruck wreck that killed Prescott Valley woman part of US probe
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2020
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: