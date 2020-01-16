Gallery Guide: Jan. 17-23, 2020
Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.
Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.
Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. 25th Members’ Show “A New Look in 2020” through Jan. 21. “Phillip Wheeler – Master Craftsman” begins Jan. 24.
Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.
Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.
Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables and new work by bronze artist and longtime Prescottonian, John Skurja.
Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. “Casting Shadows” featuring Roy Hill’s “Eclectic Enchantment” through Feb. 21; “Mostly Water” in Spotlight One.
Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.
Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org.
Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-776-0077.
Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Walk on the Wild Side” through Feb. 23. “The Life of Cynthia Rigden” through Jan. 19. “Saints & Sinners: Spanish Colonial Art” begins Jan. 25.
Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Faces” through Feb 15.
Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.
Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com.
Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.
The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.
’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery: Granite Mountain Jewelry Artists exhibit through Feb. 14. In the Main Gallery: Winter Fine Art Photography Exhibit through Jan. 21. “A Piece and a Poem 2020” begins Jan. 23.
Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. More than 65 local and nationally known artists fill the 3,200 square feet of the old Sam Hill’s Hardware Store on Whiskey Row. Featuring wall art, ceramics, glass, metal, tons of jewelry, bronze, wearable art and much, much more
Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.
Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. Archeology of the Soul” begins Jan. 18.
