Developer starts moving dirt northwest of Viewpoint subdivision in Prescott Valley for homes
36-acre parcel part of a larger tract of land that may be developed
Updated as of Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:07 PM
Some residents in the Viewpoint subdivision in Prescott Valley say they were surprised to see dirt being turned northwest of their community within the past week, and immediately wondered what was happening.
Heavy construction equipment has already begun grading for a road extending north from Park View Drive, at least 2-1/2 miles along the western border with nearby Poquito Valley, residents add.
On Jan. 13, Arizona Eco Development CEO Jason Gisi cleared up some of the confusion.
Copperfield Land LLC, a subsidiary of Prescott-based developer Arizona Eco Development, has taken control of a 36-acre parcel north and west of Park View Drive and North Park Crest Lane/North Sunset Ridge/North Rainbow Vista for a future residential subdivision on Yavapai County land.
However, AZ ECO Development and its subsidiaries, including Copperfield Ranch LLC, own a majority of unincorporated parcels in the plain west and north of Viewpoint; from Highway 89A north and past Poquito Valley, and from Viewpoint west to Prescott.
The 36-acre parcel is but one small part of the eastern border of a 15,000-acre ranch northwest of Prescott Valley that could be developed.
The Town of Prescott Valley has no jurisdiction on the Copperfield Land LLC property and, therefore, won’t be extending water or sewer lines to it, Gisi said. Therefore, any homes will use wells and septic tanks.
Gisi added that a public report written through the Arizona Department of Real Estate won’t be issued on the Copperfield Land LLC parcel until mid-February. Therefore, he has no details on pricing for the property and how it will be subdivided.
In other words, Copperfield Land LLC won’t start selling any of its land until the public report has been issued, per state law. Gisi did confirm, though, that the property will eventually be transformed into a gated subdivision with paved roads.
Since we are in the middle of winter, Gisi said it’s likely that it will take several months for any development of the Copperfield Land LLC property to get going. Per state law, Gisi added, the land can be subdivided into a minimum of two-acre parcels, which would allow for as many as 18 homes. Time will tell if that happens, however.
