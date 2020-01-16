Corridor calendar for week of Jan. 17

SPRING VALLEY

Shenanigans meets from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Spring Valley Library. Enjoy crafts, conversation and more with neighbors and friends. Bring your own project or join in with another’s project.

MAYER

Knit & Crochet group meets from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 and 30. Bring your project or come to learn how to knit or crochet.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels will be closed Jan. 20.

Valentine’s Day Prime Rib Dinner will be a fundraiser held on Feb. 14 at MAAC. Prepaid tickets are $12.50 per person. Cost is $14 per person at the door and only if space is available, as this is a limited-space event. Coffee or tea and dessert are included. Contact Meals On Wheels at 928-632-7511 for tickets or to find the person selling tickets nearest you.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS — CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take out.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

MONTHLY EVENTS

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Spring Valley HOA meets at the Community Church the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.



Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.