Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 17
Weather  38.0
CATCH 22 — DAY 17: Man wanted on multiple charges

James Robert Oberle

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 10:21 p.m.

It’s day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Robert Oberle.

On April 9, 2019, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on Oberle at the intersection of Arcosanti Road and Stagecoach Trail in Cordes Lakes. During the stop, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy alerted to the vehicle indicating there was contraband inside the vehicle. Following a probable cause search, a small quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found. Oberle was taken into custody. Oberle became very combative and claimed he was having chest pains. The deputy had Oberle transported to the hospital for treatment.

While in route to the hospital, Oberle attempted to get out of his restraints and get out of the ambulance. When a deputy tried to restrain him, Oberle assaulted him trying to bite and kick him. The deputy was injured during the assault. At the hospital, Oberle attempted to escape again and assaulted another deputy.

Oberle was booked and later released.He has not appeared in court since. Oberle has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone providing information leading to Oberle’s arrest could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all calls are anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov

