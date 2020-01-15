OFFERS
Williams: Only 330 days until Christmas

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 8:06 p.m.

Americans love a good countdown. Christmas is only 330 days from the date of writing this column. That’s 28,512,000 seconds, 475,200 minutes, 7,920 hours, or 47 weeks and a day. I’ve actually found a website that calculates all this worthless data. Just enter a starting date and an ending date. It’s called the Days Calculator.

Using this handy calculator, it’s 21,600 minutes until Valentine’s Day, 16 weeks and three days until my birthday, and four minutes and 20 seconds until the newspaper editor refuses to print this shallow column.

“Count ups” were also active in the American culture long before we worried about the number of shopping days left before a major holiday. Just the other night, my wife and I were watching a 1962 episode of Gunsmoke called Cody’s Code. In it, the character named Cody gives a fellow named Brack to the count of five to draw his weapon or Cody would shoot him. Brack didn’t. So Cody did.

From the count of one to the count of five, we, as anxious viewers, were suspended on the tenterhooks of impending tragedy wondering what would happen next. If the drama wasn’t tragic, it was, in a way, comedic since the actor (Anthony Caruso) who played Cody in the one episode, also played Golden Eagle, an Arapaho chief, in the very next episode of Gunsmoke.

Staying with the western genre of TV entertainment, how many times has a sheriff in an old western town threatened, “I’ll give you until sundown to get out of town! If you don’t, you’re a dead man!” Until the sun downed, the sheriff counted the minutes until Greasy Pete made his decision to leave town or planet earth.

We all remember the 1952 movie High Noon in which Marshal Will Kane (Gary Cooper) and everyone in the audience sweated through their underwear wondering what would happen at twelve noon when the marshal faced a gang of killers in the street. Once we found out how Gary handled the situation, the movie ended, so the whole production was a countdown.

Many countdowns involve waiting for the day the school year ends. There is a “Counting The Days Compact Pocket Chart” available to students for doing just that. For only $28.95, the chart comes with a 15 3/4-by-18 3/4-inch pocket chart with grommets, magnetic strip and storage pocket, numeral cards, craft sticks, rubber bands and a Really Good Stuff Activity Guide.

Or, students could do what we did as we counted down our final days in Vietnam. We just crossed off the days as we went. We didn’t need grommets, magnetic strips, craft sticks or rubber bands, either.

Then as Americans, we’ve had all the countdowns to launch missile tests, satellites, the Space Shuttle and, daily, the beginning of the lunch hour.

One countdown from high school recently came to mind. I counted down the days until my first date with Gritty Murkowski in the 11th grade. As soon as I dropped her off at her home that night, counting days wasn’t as much fun as it had been.

There’s even a 2019 movie titled Countdown. A nurse downloads an app that, supposedly, can predict when a person will die. Unfortunately, the nurse discovers that SHE has only three days to live. I guess the rest of the movie is a screamer as the nurse tries to save her own life.

I’m not really making fun of counting down the days. How could I when there are only 259,200 seconds, 4,320 minutes, 72 hours, and 3 days remaining until the Super Bowl game kicks off?

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

