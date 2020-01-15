Trick-shot pool artist coming to Prescott Valley

Celebrity pool player Florian” The Venom” Kohler, a world-famous trick- shot artist who holds six Guinness World Record Titles, is coming to Prescott Valley for a special event at Barefoot Bob’s Billiards Saturday, Jan. 18.

“He’s a pretty big deal,” said Sue Orr, league operator for the High Desert Poolplayers Association, the organization bringing Kohler to Prescott Valley.

Blending unique billiard talent and spectacular shot execution, Kohler first picked up a pool cue when he received a miniature pool table for his 18th birthday. He learned his first trick shots watching videos from the internet by imitating what he saw before moving on to inventing his own modern versions of trick shots.

Kohler’s 3 p.m. trick-shot performance is part of a team drive the High Desert American Poolplayers Association is doing, Orr said. Though the American Poolplayers Assocation, formed in 1979, is a large league anywhere else in the country, Orr said she started the High Desert American Poolplayers Association a couple years ago. A handicapped league that accepts players of all skill levels, the organization is taking in new players for the upcoming spring session that starts in a couple weeks, she said.

“We’re looking to get more players to sign up in our league and part of that promotion bringing Florian here so we can put on a show, talk about the league and such” Orr said. “We’re looking to sign up at least six teams … anywhere from 30 to 40 people.”

The group plays 9-ball pool on Mondays at 6 p.m. and 8-ball pool on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. More players means more growth which will make it possible for the group to launch more divisions that include women, masters and juniors divisions, Orr said.

It’s hard to say exactly which trick shots in his repertoire Kohler will perform on Saturday, she said. He has a lot of different things he can do, Orr said.

“With him, I kind of give him the leeway and so I just told him the size of the table and where we’re going to have (him) situated,” she said. “He is also looking to involve a lot of the crowd into his shots as well too.”

People are enamored by pool and doubly enamored by trick shots, Orr said. Trick-shot artists do a lot of things people’s minds can’t wrap around, she said.

When it comes to pool leagues, though, they are very little about pool and much more about a community finding a niche and making friends and social connections, Orr said.

“In this town especially, because the population is older, we have a lot of individuals, who, if it wasn’t for the pool league, basically would never leave the house,” she said. “It ends up being a savior for a lot of people.”

General admission to the event is $5 and VIP seats are $15. VIP seats are available online at www.facebook.com/highdesertapa. Children 12 and younger accompanied by a guardian are free.

Barefoot Bob’s Billiards is located at 8367 E. Pecos Drive, Suite Three.