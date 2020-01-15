OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trick-shot pool artist coming to Prescott Valley
Part of a team drive event, says league operator

Blending unique billiard talent and spectacular shot execution, Kohler first picked up a pool cue when he received a miniature pool table for his 18th birthday. (Courtesy)

Blending unique billiard talent and spectacular shot execution, Kohler first picked up a pool cue when he received a miniature pool table for his 18th birthday. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 8:36 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:14 PM

Celebrity pool player Florian” The Venom” Kohler, a world-famous trick- shot artist who holds six Guinness World Record Titles, is coming to Prescott Valley for a special event at Barefoot Bob’s Billiards Saturday, Jan. 18.

“He’s a pretty big deal,” said Sue Orr, league operator for the High Desert Poolplayers Association, the organization bringing Kohler to Prescott Valley.

Blending unique billiard talent and spectacular shot execution, Kohler first picked up a pool cue when he received a miniature pool table for his 18th birthday. He learned his first trick shots watching videos from the internet by imitating what he saw before moving on to inventing his own modern versions of trick shots.

Kohler’s 3 p.m. trick-shot performance is part of a team drive the High Desert American Poolplayers Association is doing, Orr said. Though the American Poolplayers Assocation, formed in 1979, is a large league anywhere else in the country, Orr said she started the High Desert American Poolplayers Association a couple years ago. A handicapped league that accepts players of all skill levels, the organization is taking in new players for the upcoming spring session that starts in a couple weeks, she said.

“We’re looking to get more players to sign up in our league and part of that promotion bringing Florian here so we can put on a show, talk about the league and such” Orr said. “We’re looking to sign up at least six teams … anywhere from 30 to 40 people.”

The group plays 9-ball pool on Mondays at 6 p.m. and 8-ball pool on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. More players means more growth which will make it possible for the group to launch more divisions that include women, masters and juniors divisions, Orr said.

It’s hard to say exactly which trick shots in his repertoire Kohler will perform on Saturday, she said. He has a lot of different things he can do, Orr said.

“With him, I kind of give him the leeway and so I just told him the size of the table and where we’re going to have (him) situated,” she said. “He is also looking to involve a lot of the crowd into his shots as well too.”

People are enamored by pool and doubly enamored by trick shots, Orr said. Trick-shot artists do a lot of things people’s minds can’t wrap around, she said.

When it comes to pool leagues, though, they are very little about pool and much more about a community finding a niche and making friends and social connections, Orr said.

“In this town especially, because the population is older, we have a lot of individuals, who, if it wasn’t for the pool league, basically would never leave the house,” she said. “It ends up being a savior for a lot of people.”

General admission to the event is $5 and VIP seats are $15. VIP seats are available online at www.facebook.com/highdesertapa. Children 12 and younger accompanied by a guardian are free.

Barefoot Bob’s Billiards is located at 8367 E. Pecos Drive, Suite Three.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pool player lines up a shot at running a billiards hall
Obituary: Robert Franklin Soto
PV man, 91, can still hold his own with a pool cue
Rack 'em
Senior sports stars

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries