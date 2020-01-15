Prescott’s Old West Ambassadors supporting Yavapai College Veterans

PRESCOTT — With a veteran’s scholarship at the Yavapai College Foundation established in 2016, the Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies help fund the gap that many military members and their families face in their pursuit of a college degree or certificate. Recently, members of the local western reenactment group presented YC’s director of veteran services, Jane Hersh, with a donation of $2,000 to support student success in the classroom.

“Through donations collected by the Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies these volunteers are not only bringing our western heritage alive, they are also supporting many nonprofit organizations in Prescott that make a difference in people’s lives every day”, said executive director of the YC Foundation, Paul Kirchgraber.

For over 12 years they have represented the City of Prescott in parades, reenactments and events around the state of Arizona and support the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo by being the “Official Greeters” at the rodeo grounds and by supplying costumed bartenders to many rodeo events.

Information provided by Yavapai College