Prescott defeats rival Bradshaw Mountain to end 4-game skid
Prep Boys Basketball
PRESCOTT VALLEY — Prescott boys basketball is back in the win column after the Badgers fended off a furious comeback by Bradshaw Mountain to earn a sweet 53-46 win on the road Tuesday night.
“The first three quarters, we executed extremely well. Our game plan was to control the tempo and control the boards and in the first half, we held them to 13 points,” said Prescott head coach Travis Stedman.
It had been rough last couple of weeks for the Badgers as they were on a four-game losing streak. However, they were due for a big win and the perfect opportunity presented itself when they faced off against the Bears, their bitter cross-town rivals.
And despite being ranked 21 spots lower than the Bears in the AIA 4A rankings, the Badgers stuck it to ‘em right out of the gate. Bradshaw Mountain’s offense couldn’t catch a rhythm in the first half due to Prescott’s disciplined defense.
The Badgers were also much more fluid offensively and took advantage of more possessions than the Bears. Sophomore Jason Parent (10pts) got the Badgers going, scoring a couple buckets early on that helped the team swell a 28-13 by halftime.
In the second half, the Bears were not about to go down without a fight and used a series of back-door cuts to generate some baskets. This rally by the Bears energized the crowed and by the end of the third quarter, the intensity was through the roof.
Carter John was at the forefront of Bradshaw Mountain’s comeback effort, finishing the game with 15 points. The most intriguing battle, however, was the one between big men Korey Schwartz and Nathan Summit.
As the anchor of the Badgers’ defense, Schwartz managed to get the best of Summit, limiting him to just five points while dropping a team-high 13 points.
“That was my goal during the game. Keep him tamed and I know he was probably their best offensive weapon outside of Carter, so I just wanted to do my best job of keeping him outside the paint,” Schwartz said.
A clutch pull-up three-pointer by John cut Prescott’s lead down to six but the Badgers held strong down the stretch. The nail in the Bears’ coffin came when Prescott senior guard Dellinger Boyd missed a layup in transition but Schwartz came in flying in for an acrobatic tip-in with 20 second left.
The Badgers (4-9, 3-2 Grand Canyon) eventually hung on for the victory and overtook the Bears (10-8, 3-3 Grand Canyon) for third place in the Grand Canyon Region. Coconino and Lee Williams still top the standings at first and second, respectively.
“Defensively, we just didn’t have enough energy. We gave up a lot of easy passes and mentally we weren’t focused as a team,” said Bears’ guard Devon Banda (6pts). “But the fourth quarter, we scored 21 points as a team so it really just shows that sometimes we just got to play with more confidence and not be worried about coach getting mad at us.”
UP NEXT
Prescott will return home to host Mohave on Friday at 7 p.m. Bradshaw Mountain will travel to Thunderbird for the second leg of this back-to-back on Wednesday.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.comor call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
