Photo & Video: Badgers split multi-team dual against Flagstaff, Mingus
Prep Wrestling

Prescott wrestler Lincoln Eby, top, pins his opponent from Flagstaff during a multi-team meet with Mingus on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott wrestler Lincoln Eby, top, pins his opponent from Flagstaff during a multi-team meet with Mingus on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 11:44 p.m.

Individual Results (Prescott)

106 lbs. - Matt Dunkel (0-2)

113 lbs. – Jaydon Johnston (0-2)

120 lbs. – Blaise Wilson (0-2)

126 lbs. – Nash Routson (1-1)

132 lbs. – Colton Tomitz (1-1)

138 lbs. – Aiden Stevens (0-1)

145 lbs. – Lincoln Eby (2-0)

152 lbs. – Gentry Smith (2-0)

160 lbs. – Coby Coates (2-0)

170 lbs. – Liam Wanamaker (2-0)

182 lbs. – Landon Francis (1-1)

195 lbs. – Christian Luptowski (0-2)

220 lbs. – Cassidy Swearingen (1-1)

285 lbs. – Jadon Rummage (0-2)

Other Scores From Wednesday

Chino Valley Wrestling

Snowflake Duals

Match Results

Chino Valley 51, Snowflake 30

Chino Valley 66, Blueridge 6

Bradshaw Mountain Wrestling

Coconino Duals

Match Results

Bradshaw Mountain 52, Payson 24

Bradshaw Mountain 38, Show Low 35

Bradshaw Mountain 77, Kingman 0

Bradshaw Mountain 60, Coconino 24

Team standings

Bradshaw Mountain (4-0)

Coconino (3-1)

Show Low (2-2)

Payson (1-3)

Kingman (0-4)

by Aaron Valdez

by Aaron Valdez

