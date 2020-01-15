Photo & Video: Badgers split multi-team dual against Flagstaff, Mingus
Prep Wrestling
Individual Results (Prescott)
106 lbs. - Matt Dunkel (0-2)
113 lbs. – Jaydon Johnston (0-2)
120 lbs. – Blaise Wilson (0-2)
126 lbs. – Nash Routson (1-1)
132 lbs. – Colton Tomitz (1-1)
138 lbs. – Aiden Stevens (0-1)
145 lbs. – Lincoln Eby (2-0)
152 lbs. – Gentry Smith (2-0)
160 lbs. – Coby Coates (2-0)
170 lbs. – Liam Wanamaker (2-0)
182 lbs. – Landon Francis (1-1)
195 lbs. – Christian Luptowski (0-2)
220 lbs. – Cassidy Swearingen (1-1)
285 lbs. – Jadon Rummage (0-2)
Other Scores From Wednesday
Chino Valley Wrestling
Snowflake Duals
Match Results
Chino Valley 51, Snowflake 30
Chino Valley 66, Blueridge 6
Bradshaw Mountain Wrestling
Coconino Duals
Match Results
Bradshaw Mountain 52, Payson 24
Bradshaw Mountain 38, Show Low 35
Bradshaw Mountain 77, Kingman 0
Bradshaw Mountain 60, Coconino 24
Team standings
Bradshaw Mountain (4-0)
Coconino (3-1)
Show Low (2-2)
Payson (1-3)
Kingman (0-4)
