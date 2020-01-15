OFFERS
Overnight southbound I-17 closure at Sunset Point canceled for Jan. 15
Crews finished installing barrier for rock fall mitigation early

An overnight closure scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, on southbound Interstate 17 between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road has been canceled because crews have completed installing concrete barrier along the freeway. (Google Maps screenshot)

An overnight closure scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, on southbound Interstate 17 between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road has been canceled because crews have completed installing concrete barrier along the freeway. (Google Maps screenshot)

Originally Published: January 15, 2020 11:16 a.m.

Sunset Point

An overnight closure scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, on southbound Interstate 17 between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road has been canceled because crews have completed installing concrete barrier along the freeway, according to a release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews were able to complete the barrier installation in one night, work that will allow crews to perform rock fall mitigation along the interstate.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule.

To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

