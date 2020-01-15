Oil Paint Workshop benefits ARTS, Jan. 18

Attend an oil paint workshop at Crooked Canes Art & More, 2235 S. State Route 89, Suite B5 in Chino Valley from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

This two hour workshop will be instructed by Brenda Sheets, an artist with over twenty years experience with oil paint. No experience is required. A 9x12 canvas and all of the paint will be provided.

Cost is $40 per person for ages 14 and up and registration is required. Proceeds go to the Arizona Resin Teaching Services (ARTS).

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets or visit crookedcanesart.com.

