Obituary Notice: Thomas Michael Davidson

Thomas Michael Davidson, age 65, a resident of Prescott, Arizona, was born on September 3, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana and passed away on January 13, 2020 in Prescott.

A Memorial Service will be held for Thomas on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 South Cortez Street in Prescott.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.