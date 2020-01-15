OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New utility chief: No spending on election of regulators

The new chief executive of Arizona Public Service said Tuesday the state's largest electric company will not spend money to influence elections for the company's regulators on the Corporation Commission. (Courier file photo)

The new chief executive of Arizona Public Service said Tuesday the state's largest electric company will not spend money to influence elections for the company's regulators on the Corporation Commission. (Courier file photo)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 10:42 a.m.

PHOENIX — The new chief executive of Arizona Public Service said Tuesday the state's largest electric company will not spend money to influence elections for the company's regulators on the Corporation Commission.

Jeff Guldner, CEO of APS and its parent company Pinnacle West Capital Corp., made the commitment following growing scrutiny of the company's millions in political spending, which has accelerated over the past decade.

“Under my leadership, Pinnacle West and APS and any of our affiliates will neither directly nor indirectly participate in any election of any corporation commissioner through either financial or in-kind support,” Guldner told the commission.

He said he'd encourage his executive team not to contribute personally in commission races, but he can't prohibit them from doing so under federal law.

In 2014, APS broke with its precedent and secretly spent more than $3 million to support its favored candidates for the Corporation Commission — spending that it didn't publicly acknowledge until four years later. It openly spent more than $4 million on commission races in 2016 and nearly $40 million to defeat a 2018 citizens' initiative that would have required that it get much more of its power from solar and other renewable sources.

In 2017, with a majority of the commission elected with the help of APS funding, commissioners approved a rate increase for the utility. The rate hike has been intensely criticized after many customers saw their bills increase significantly more than the advertised average of 4.5 percent.

Guldner did not discuss APS political spending outside corporation commission races. APS maintains that its political spending, charitable giving and lobbying are paid by shareholders rather than customers, though the company gets the vast majority of its revenue from APS electrical customers.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix are investigating spending on the 2014 elections for secretary of state and corporation commission, and APS has disclosed that it received subpoenas in connection with the probe.

Guldner's position on political spending was highly anticipated. Commission Chairman Bob Burns asked him in September, after he was named to the top job but before he took over, to commit to avoiding political spending. He declined to answer at the time but promised to do so once he was CEO.

“Political contributions from APS has not provided benefit to our democracy, which is supposed to be based on the principles of one person one vote,” Diane Brown, executive director of the advocacy organization Arizona Public Interest Research Group, told the commission.

APS has faced scrutiny for a variety of recent missteps. Last year it was revealed that a 72-year-old Sun City West woman died days after her power was disconnected on a 107-degree day in September 2018. She was behind on her bill by $51.84. The revelation led to a moratorium on power disconnections while the commission reviews its policy, which prohibits disconnections in freezing temperatures but not summer heat.

Guldner last month apologized for a faulty bill calculator that was supposed to help customers find the cheapest rate plan but instead steered 10,000 of them to higher-priced options. He said Wednesday that refund checks had gone out to about 7,000 people, along with an additional $25 for the inconvenience, and thousands more checks were being processed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

ACC questioning power company campaign spending
ACC’s Kennedy to Brandt: You’re a ‘kingpin who operates the company to mainly benefit himself’
Head of APS stepping down; will still testify at ACC hearing
Corporation commissioner to probe APS political spending
Utility regulators to hear from APS chief executive

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries