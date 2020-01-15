Local Sports in Brief: Badger grapplers have good showing in Peoria tourney

The Prescott wrestling team traveled south to the Tournament of Champions in Peoria on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10 and 11. Senior Koby Coates at 160 pounds took fourth overall, among other top finishers. Up next, the Badgers host Flagstaff and Mingus in a three-way match Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Prescott. Official start time is 3 p.m.

HUSD wresters take 1st in northern Arizona finals

The middle school wrestlers from Humboldt Unified School District took first place in the 2020 Northern Arizona Finals in Chino Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11. HUSD beat teams from Prescott, Chino Valley, Flagstaff and Bagdad areas, with a total of nine teams competing. The following HUSD wrestlers captured first place:

Tad Harcey (68 lbs), Deion Zamora (78 lbs), Wallace Stooks (104 lbs), Jackson Perkins (133 lbs) and Kaden Martinez at 154 pounds. Others taking top three included Riley Nollett (2nd, 63 lbs), Gage Benjamin (3rd, 83 lbs), among others.

Prescott Valley Little League registration begins for spring 2020 season

Parents of youngsters from Prescott Valley who want to play in Prescott Valley Little League in 2020 should jot down a few key dates, including the first in-person player registration on Jan. 25.

The first tryout, for league players ages 10 to 13, and the second in-person registration are scheduled for Feb. 22, followed by the coaches meeting and draft on Feb. 29. A baseball and softball skills camp on March 21 will precede Opening Day on April 6.

For Little League Baseball, registration for Farm (Coach Pitch, 6- to 8-year-olds) is $85 per player. Registration for Minors (ages 8 to 11), Majors (Player Pitch, ages 9 to 12), “50/70” (ages 11 to 13) and Juniors (ages 12 to 15) is $105 per player.

For Little League Softball, registration for Farm (Coach Pitch, ages 6 to 8) is $85 per player. Registration for Minors (Player Pitch, ages 8 to 11), Majors (ages 9-12) and Juniors (ages 12-14) is $105 per player.

For more information, including discounts and school enrollment forms, send an email to: prescottvalleylittleleague@yahoo.com or visit: prescottvalleylittleleague.com/. To register online, visit: sports.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=456788.

Four’s a Crowd spring bowling league underway

Four’s a Crowd Spring League at Antelope Lanes is up and running again! We currently have 19 teams of three, and we are looking for one more team! First place belongs to “Madd Hatters,” with “Alley Cats” in second place. Three more teams are tied with them: “The Vets” had HSS (1529), “Madd Hatters” had HSG (586), “Alley Cats” had HHS (1946), and “Who Gives a Split?” Had HHG (699). Brenda Hoff had HSS (513) and HSG (192). Ray Tasker had HSS (631) and HSG (253).

Heading to a D-backs game this spring? Read up on their new bag policy

Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Jan. 8 that they will implement a clear-bag policy for all Chase Field events starting at D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Approved bags: Clear Bags (Plastic, vinyl or PVC) with no obscured interior pockets cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12,” Plastic Storage Bag (Re-sealable, clear) -1 Gallon, Small Clutch Bags/Wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5.” All small clutch bags/wallets within a clear tote bag must fit the approved dimensions (6.5” x 4.5”). Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas cannot exceed 18” wide. Clothing and blankets are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

Not approved bags: Backpacks, Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5” W x 4.5” H). Non-approved seat cushions. Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (6.5” W x 4.5” H).

Swim lessons offered at YMCA in Prescott

The James Family Prescott YMCA and its aquatics director Lacey Stone encourage children to sign up for swimming lessons, no matter what the season is. The YMCA offers three different types of swim lessons: “Swim Starters” develops water enrichment and aquatic readiness in children ages 6 months to 3 years. “Swim Basics” develops personal water safety and basic swimming skills in students of all ages. “Swim Stokes” introduces and refines stroke technique in older students (school age, teens and adults).

Lessons will be $40 for YMCA members and $80 for community members. Those interested can register in person or over the phone at 928-445-7221. For more information, visit prescottymca.org or contact Stone at lacey.stone@prescottymca.org.

Prescott Little League now taking signups for 2020 season

Registration for the Prescott Little League 2020 season is now open and will close sometime in late February. An early-bird discount will be valid before Jan. 15. Prices to sign up are $65 for T-ball (ages 4-6), $75 for coach pitch (ages 6-7), $85 for minors (8-9), $95 for Majors (ages 10-12), $95 for intermediate (ages 10-13) and $95 for juniors/seniors (ages 13-15). For more information, or to sign up a player or become a coach, visit tshg.bluesombrero.com/prescottlittleleague or email prescottlittleleague@gmail.com.