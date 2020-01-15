Jewish Community Foundation 2020 grant cycle now open
Through the continuing support of its generous donors, the Jewish Community Foundation continues its mission to make a difference in our community by announcing the official opening of its 2020 grant cycle. The application deadline is March 27, 2020.
Information regarding the grant cycle can be found at https://jcfgp.org/grants/. There you will find information on the guidelines, application process and a list of past recipients. The following fund requests will NOT be considered:
For general operating expenses.
For debt reduction.
For endowment funds.
For or part of a capital campaign.
Should you have any questions, please feel free to call the office at 928-771-3737.
Information provided by Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Prescott.
More like this story
