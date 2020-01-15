Explore the 'Prescott Winter Night Sky', Jan. 17-18

Look to the stars at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott for a look at the “Prescott Winter Night Sky” at 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Explore which constellations, strangely variable stars, planets and deep sky objects will be visible this winter. There will be tips and tricks for both beginner and expert sky-gazers alike and real telescopes to look through following the show (weather permitting).

Tickets are $6, available online at prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.

