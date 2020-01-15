Early Bird Lions Club honors 3 students in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions honored three students of the month for January at their weekly meeting on Jan. 15, according to a release from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Students from each of the middle schools in Prescott Valley and Liberty Traditional are nominated by teachers or administrators, and are then recognized by the Early Bird Lions Club at a morning breakfast meeting.
The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club meets each Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Sally B's. For more information on the Lions club, contact them via email at mail@pveblions.com.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.
