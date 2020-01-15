Dancing for the Stars event coming

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona is proud to present the 4th annual Dancing for the Stars, the non-profit’s major fundraiser of the year. The event consists of an exciting dancing competition where local celebrities are paired with professional dancers to perform a wide variety of dances with the noble mission of raising funds to support the kids in our community. All proceeds to benefit our local clubs.

The event’s kickoff party (aka Reveal Party), took place on October 30, 2019 at the Grand Highland Hotel and Holiday Courtyard in downtown Prescott as the first announcement of the professional and celebrity dancers who will be performing in the event’s next edition.

About Dancing for the Stars 2020:

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020

Location: Elks Theater, 117 E Gurley Street - Prescott, AZ 86301

Presenting Sponsors: El Gato Azul, Lamb Chevrolet and James Deep Well Ranch.

Dancers: Celebrity dancer Dr. Lisa Rhine and professional dancer Daniel Garcia.

Celebrity dancer Anne-Marie Szabo and professional dancer Kevin Smith.

Celebrity dancer Kelly Soldwedel and professional dancer Zach Leonard.

Celebrity dancer Maggie Tidaback and professional dancer Sarah Hinson.

Celebrity dancer Alexa Scholl and professional dancer Patrick Wilcox.

Celebrity dancer JC Trujillo and professional dancer Carie Hughes.

Celebrity dancer Bob Raber and professional dancer Beth Raber.

Celebrity dancer Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta and professional dancer Jamie Procknow.

Celebrity dancer Skyler Reeves and professional dancer Alexis Pursell.

Celebrity dancer John Dunkel and professional dancer Marina Rogova-O’Brien.

The event will feature both a matinee show and an evening performance that includes the Red Carpet Party and the After-Party.

For more information about the event and sponsorship packages available, or to buy tickets and/or votes to support your favorite celebrity, access https://www.dancingforthestars.net

Information provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona.