Come celebrate 'The Heroes Among Us', Jan. 18

Come celebrate "The Heroes Among Us" and honor the Veterans and first responders who are making a difference in the community through volunteering.

This event is taking place at Cowgirl Country Antiques, 324 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 and includes a gourmet dinner, keynote speech, awards presentation and silent auction.

Tickets are $40 per person and must be purchased in advance. Discounted rates for couples and tables of ten. All proceeds benefit the Veterans, first responders and horses of Bethany’s Gait Ranch.

Click here for more information and to register (purchase tickets.)

