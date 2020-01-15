Catch 22 — Day 16: Woman sought for theft and fraud

Today Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for Krista Marie Cline.

Between November, 2014 and May, 2017, Cline was acting as a fiduciary for four different special-needs clients. During this time, Cline transferred funds not owed to her from her clients’ accounts to her personal account. The total loss to the clients was approximately $174, 600. Cline continued to take funds from some of her clients even after they had passed away.



Cline was arrested and released on these charges, and has failed to appear in court for the subsequent hearings. Cline is now wanted on three warrants. The first is for failure to appear in the first degree with a $25,000 bond and nationwide extradition. The second is for three counts of theft and three counts of fraudulent schemes, with a $50,000 bond and statewide extradition. The third is for two counts of theft and one count of fraudulent schemes, also with a $50,000 bond and a statewide extradition.



If you provide any information that leads to Cline’s Arrest you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip a yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov