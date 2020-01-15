OFFERS
Bears down rival Badgers 53-44
Prep Girls Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain girls teammates Sierra Woolley, Brinlee Kidd and Peyton Bradshaw celebrate after a big 53-44 win over cross-town rival Prescott on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 12:35 a.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — After dropping the first meeting with Prescott this season, Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball came back better prepared to take down the Badgers 53-44 in a region contest on Tuesday.

During the fifth-place match at the Lady Badgers Winter Classic, the Badgers claimed bragging rights over the Bears for the time being. A couple weeks later, the Bears jumped on the Badgers early in Tuesday’s game and took a lead they would never surrender for the rest of the way.

“When you play Prescott, you can throw out the records. It doesn’t matter. We knew it was going to be close,” said Bears’ head coach Rick Haltom. “It’s hard playing a tournament game kind of early afternoon, but we didn’t play hard enough and when we looked at the film, we saw we didn’t play hard but we played hard this game.”

Photo Gallery

Bradshaw Mountain Girls Basketball Hosts Prescott (Jan. 14, 2020)

Sierra Woolley had a spectacular night, leading the Bears with 14 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two assists. A three-pointer by Woolley and a fast-break layup by Brinlee Kidd helped Bradshaw Mountain grow a 29-23 lead by halftime.

“We lost to them twice over the summer and we were totally thirsty for Badger blood and I think the way we prepared before the game, we pumped ourselves up, we watched a motivational video in a circle, kind of like meditation and we were just mentally prepared for this game,” Woolley said.

From the third quarter on, the game morphed into a game of runs where it looked like the Bears would run away with it, but then the Badgers would always climb back in it. Part of the Bears’ game plan was to slow down Prescott’s prolific playmaker Hollie Dalton, which they were able to do to some extent as Dalton still scored in double figures.

Bradshaw Mountain’s core group of Woolley, Kidd, Kendall Newton (14pts) and Peyton Bradshaw (6pts) took over down the stretch to secure the 53-44 victory. Kidd put the game on ice with two clutch free throws with under a minute left.

“In the first half, we were losing and we realized that this is our rival school and our peers are watching,” said Badgers’ forward Kira Reily. “After halftime, we decided to bring our game but I think turnovers is what got to us.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain (8-11, 3-3 Grand Canyon) will be back out on Wednesday as it hosts Thunderbird at 7 p.m. Prescott (6-7, 2-3 Grand Canyon) will return to action Friday when it hosts Mohave at 5:30 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.comor call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

