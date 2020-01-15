AIA reveals first soccer rankings of season
Prep Soccer
Prescott girls lead 4A; Bradshaw Mountain girls, boys crack top 10
Boys Soccer
4A Conference (Top 20)
Team — Rating (Record)
1) Amphitheater — 10.59 (6-0)
2) Douglas — 10.05 (4-0)
3) Salpointe Catholic — 8.39 (3-0)
4) Washington — 8.23 (4-0)
5) Shadow Mtn. — 7.22 (3-1-1)
6) Flagstaff — 6.56 (6-1)
7) Arcadia — 6.30 (3-2)
8) Casa Grande — 6.15 (5-1)
9) Cortez — 4.68 (3-0-1)
10) Bradshaw Mtn. — 4.38 (4-1-1)
11) Desert Edge — 4.36 (4-0-1)
12) Tempe — 4.27 (3-2)
13) Saguaro — 3.60 (2-2)
14) Mingus — 2.98 (3-1)
15) Sahuaro — 2.47 (3-1)
16) Palo Verde Magnet — 2.13 (3-2)
17) Coconino — 2.08 (2-1-2)
18) Glendale — 1.79 (3-2-1)
19) Youngker — 1.64 (3-2)
20) Mesquite — 1.60 (2-1)
Grand Canyon Region
6) Flagstaff — 6.56 (6-1)
10) Bradshaw Mtn. — 4.38 (4-1-1)
14) Mingus — 2.98 (3-1)
17) Coconino — 2.08 (2-1-2)
23) Lee Williams — 0.05 (4-1)
24) Prescott — -0.35 (2-1-1)
35) Mohave — -4.40 (2-1)
Girls Soccer (Top 20)
Team — Rating (Record)
1) Prescott — 14.65 (6-0)
2) Arcadia — 11.81 (4-1)
3) Sahuaro — 10.62 (5-0)
4) Flagstaff — 8.23 (5-1)
5) Mingus — 7.57 (5-1)
6) Walden Grove — 6.64 (3-1-1)
7) Lee Williams — 6.51 (7-0)
8) Poston Butte — 6.46 (3-1)
9) Bradshaw Mtn. — 6.37 (5-1)
10) Estrella Foothills — 5.85 (5-1)
11) Douglas — 4.44 (3-1)
12) Thunderbird — 3.50 (2-2)
13) Seton Catholic — 2.78 (4-2)
14) Canyon Del Oro — 2.48 (3-2)
15) Salpointe Catholic — 2.45 (1-1-1)
16) Casa Grande — 2.14 (4-2)
17) Dysart — 1.97 (3-1)
18) Catalina Foothills — 1.48 (3-2)
19) Mesquite — 1.44 (2-2)
20) Cactus — 1.35 (4-2)
Grand Canyon Region
1) Prescott — 14.65 (6-0)
4) Flagstaff — 8.23 (5-1)
5) Mingus — 7.57 (5-1)
7) Lee Williams — 6.51 (7-0)
9) Bradshaw Mtn. — 6.37 (5-1)
25) Coconino — -0.29 (3-1-1)
30) Mohave — -1.66 (3-2)
— Information provided by the Arizona Interscholastic Association
