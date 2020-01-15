OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AIA reveals first soccer rankings of season
Prep Soccer

Prescott defender Alexa Sell dribbles up the field during a game against Poston Butte on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020,at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Prescott defender Alexa Sell dribbles up the field during a game against Poston Butte on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020,at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 11:35 p.m.

Prescott girls lead 4A; Bradshaw Mountain girls, boys crack top 10

Boys Soccer

4A Conference (Top 20)

Team — Rating (Record)

1) Amphitheater — 10.59 (6-0)

2) Douglas — 10.05 (4-0)

3) Salpointe Catholic — 8.39 (3-0)

4) Washington — 8.23 (4-0)

5) Shadow Mtn. — 7.22 (3-1-1)

6) Flagstaff — 6.56 (6-1)

7) Arcadia — 6.30 (3-2)

8) Casa Grande — 6.15 (5-1)

9) Cortez — 4.68 (3-0-1)

10) Bradshaw Mtn. — 4.38 (4-1-1)

11) Desert Edge — 4.36 (4-0-1)

12) Tempe — 4.27 (3-2)

13) Saguaro — 3.60 (2-2)

14) Mingus — 2.98 (3-1)

15) Sahuaro — 2.47 (3-1)

16) Palo Verde Magnet — 2.13 (3-2)

17) Coconino — 2.08 (2-1-2)

18) Glendale — 1.79 (3-2-1)

19) Youngker — 1.64 (3-2)

20) Mesquite — 1.60 (2-1)

Grand Canyon Region

6) Flagstaff — 6.56 (6-1)

10) Bradshaw Mtn. — 4.38 (4-1-1)

14) Mingus — 2.98 (3-1)

17) Coconino — 2.08 (2-1-2)

23) Lee Williams — 0.05 (4-1)

24) Prescott — -0.35 (2-1-1)

35) Mohave — -4.40 (2-1)

Girls Soccer (Top 20)

Team — Rating (Record)

1) Prescott — 14.65 (6-0)

2) Arcadia — 11.81 (4-1)

3) Sahuaro — 10.62 (5-0)

4) Flagstaff — 8.23 (5-1)

5) Mingus — 7.57 (5-1)

6) Walden Grove — 6.64 (3-1-1)

7) Lee Williams — 6.51 (7-0)

8) Poston Butte — 6.46 (3-1)

9) Bradshaw Mtn. — 6.37 (5-1)

10) Estrella Foothills — 5.85 (5-1)

11) Douglas — 4.44 (3-1)

12) Thunderbird — 3.50 (2-2)

13) Seton Catholic — 2.78 (4-2)

14) Canyon Del Oro — 2.48 (3-2)

15) Salpointe Catholic — 2.45 (1-1-1)

16) Casa Grande — 2.14 (4-2)

17) Dysart — 1.97 (3-1)

18) Catalina Foothills — 1.48 (3-2)

19) Mesquite — 1.44 (2-2)

20) Cactus — 1.35 (4-2)

Grand Canyon Region

1) Prescott — 14.65 (6-0)

4) Flagstaff — 8.23 (5-1)

5) Mingus — 7.57 (5-1)

7) Lee Williams — 6.51 (7-0)

9) Bradshaw Mtn. — 6.37 (5-1)

25) Coconino — -0.29 (3-1-1)

30) Mohave — -1.66 (3-2)

— Information provided by the Arizona Interscholastic Association

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Bears face familiar foe Mingus in state elimination game
AIA unveils 1st basketball rankings of season
No. 2-ranked Bears retain top spot in Grand Canyon media poll
Bears remain in playoff hunt, take care of region foe Mingus 3-1
Bears softball qualifies for 4A state semifinals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries