49-year-old Chino Valley man arrested on child sex charges
CAMP VERDE — Friday, Jan. 10, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office arrested 49-year-old Thomas Kuntze on charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
In partnership with the Prescott Valley Police Department, the Marshal’s Office’s criminal investigations unit arrested Kuntze, a Chino Valley resident, as part of an ongoing investigation in which he is alleged to have been communicating with what he believed to be two underage girls in Camp Verde with the intent to engage in sexual activity, according to a Jan. 13 news release from Det. Dustin Richardson of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.
Once detectives completed their investigation, Kuntze was picked up and taken into custody, the news release stated.
Kuntze was charged with two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, four counts of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, and 16 counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor through electronic communications.
Kuntze is being held in the Yavapai County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Tesla, firetruck wreck that killed Prescott Valley woman part of US probe
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: