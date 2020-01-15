OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2 arrests made in Cottonwood gas station robbery; 14-year-old who pointed gun still at large

From left: Marcelino "Danny" Baltazar, Antwon Gyce, Anthony Green. Gyce and Green were arrested by Cottonwood Police on Jan. 9, 2020, and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft after Jan. 7 robbery of a Speedway gas station. Baltazar is still at large. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

From left: Marcelino "Danny" Baltazar, Antwon Gyce, Anthony Green. Gyce and Green were arrested by Cottonwood Police on Jan. 9, 2020, and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft after Jan. 7 robbery of a Speedway gas station. Baltazar is still at large. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 12:56 p.m.

Speedway

COTTONWOOD — Thanks to help from the public, Cottonwood police have made two arrests in connection with the Jan. 7 robbery at the Speedway gas station and convenience store at 999 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.

According to a news release Wednesday from the Cottonwood Police Department, detectives arrested 21-year-old Antwon Gyce and 22-year-old Anthony Green, both from Clarkdale, on Jan. 9.

Gyce and Green were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft. Both are being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Gyce and a 14-year-old boy were the ones who entered the store with handguns and robbed the clerk, the news release stated. Green was the get-away driver.

photo

According to Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt, two men entered Speedway at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, both armed with semi-automatic handguns and robbed the attendant of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects fled on foot behind the store and are still at large. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

The 14-year-old has been identified as Marcelino “Danny” Baltazar, who is still at large, the news release stated. Cottonwood police ask for the public’s help in locating Baltazar, whose last known location was the Yavapai-Apache Nation Reservation in Clarkdale.

According to police, Baltazar is about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Baltazar is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows Baltazar’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Cottonwood police at 928-649-1397 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Baltazar’s arrest.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Daily Courier generally does not publish names of minors during a criminal investigation; however, the newspaper is making an exception in this case due to the severity of the situation.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

2 armed men rob Cottonwood gas station; $1,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
11-year-old boy arrested in armed robbery of Arizona store
Police arrest woman wanted for Taco Bell attempted robbery, assault
Police arrest 2 in gas station robbery case; say clerk conspired with robber
Police arrest man in attempted armed robbery, assault at Cottonwood Taco Bell

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries