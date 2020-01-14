Yavapai County in Brief: Fruit tree pruning season begins in Yavapai County

Fruit tree pruning season begins in Yavapai County

It’s fruit tree pruning season, and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 15 at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Road, Camp Verde. The second will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 29 at the McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St, Chino Valley. It is not necessary to register. Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

Senior Connection Speakers Bureau to present ‘Updating Your Estate Plan: Wills, Trusts, Health care documents’

“Updating Your Estate Plan: Wills, Trusts, Health care Documents” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to occur Thursday, Jan. 23 from 12-1 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Chuck Walker, Walker Estate Attorneys, will explain how to update your estate plan. He will cover the why, when and how to make changes to your will, trust and health care documents; how to assess what you have; and horror stories of what can happen if you do not do an update. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or (928) 778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.