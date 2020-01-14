OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trial for man accused of killing woman, unborn son moved to March 25 in Prescott

Cecilo Cruz is accused of the 1997 death of Marisol Gonzales and her unborn son, Andrew. The trial is set to begin Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott. (VVN file photo)

Cecilo Cruz is accused of the 1997 death of Marisol Gonzales and her unborn son, Andrew. The trial is set to begin Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott. (VVN file photo)

JASON W. BROOKS, Verde Independent
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 2:29 p.m.

Yet another trial delay has occurred for the man accused in the 1997 death of Marisol Gonzales and her unborn son, Andrew – and the trial is now set to start one day after the anniversary of the death of the victim.

Cecilo Cruz has had his murder trial moved back from January to March. The trial had been set for Jan. 8, 2020, for the past nine months.

Gonzalez was found shot and killed in an alley in Cottonwood on March 25, 1997. She was 17 years old, as was Cruz.

Cruz’s 18-day trial is set to begin Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott, according to court records. The trial will have a 12-person jury; the presiding judge will be Tina R. Ainley.

The reason for this most recent change is that a judge retirement forced the case into another division, which turned out to be Judge Ainley’s Division 3. The March 25 start date was the earliest time a trial could begin on her calendar.

Jan. 8 had been a firm trial date, according to case minutes. No continuances were to be allowed.

Cruz was approved to travel to Mexico in October for a family wedding. He appeared telephonically for a hearing this month in Prescott.

Between March 24 and 25, 1997, Cottonwood Police Department began investigating the death of Gonzalez and her unborn son, Andrew. According to police, she was found early in the morning with a gunshot wound to her face in an alley just a short distance from her home.

A memorial with a cross and flowers continues to stand today in the alley off Birch Street, between 13th and 14th Streets.

In September 2014, Cruz was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges.

The murder charge is for the death of Gonzalez and the manslaughter charge is for the death of Andrew, according to Cottonwood police.

The two dated in high school, and she found out that she was pregnant with his child after they broke up.

Her body was found in an alley near her Cottonwood home the same day she was scheduled to be induced to deliver the baby boy she named Andrew, according to police.

Since 2014, the case has seen multiple delays with two teams of public defenders withdrawing themselves, citing ethical conflicts. The case was also featured on TNT’s Cold Justice.

The Verde Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Deadline set in trial involving 1997 death of pregnant Arizona teen
Cruz murder trial delayed as County Public Defender’s Office quits case
20-year-old murder case needs more time
Cruz case goes back to grand jury
Murder trial of 1997 cold case moves to Prescott

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries