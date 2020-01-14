OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

One Man's Rant: I don’t have time for frivolity

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 2:37 p.m.

The end of 2019 has encouraged me to assess where I am as an American male and where I want to go in 2020. Introspection is supposed to be a good thing. I suppose that’s why New Year’s resolutions are valued by some members of the population. I’m not one of those members.

While some of my homies are making lists of accomplishments they want to realize in the New Year, I’m going to spend my time figuring out how to wring as much merriment as possible out of the next 365 days. Writing columns for this newspaper is always a good way to amuse myself. Even if it’s at the expense of my friends, neighbors and acquaintances. For example, neighbor Luiz will most likely appear in numerous 2020 columns, whether he likes it or not. I recently poked fun at Mayer Croft, Mike Best and Jim Hubble in a December column. That was gleeful even though the three cut off communication with me before Christmas. That’s probably why I have to churn through a new crop of friends and neighbors every year.

On the optimistic side, I could take some adult education classes in 2020. I could read a book that has more than 200 pages. I could even spend more time at the gym to improve my state of fitness. I could arrange to have a pen pal in Tajikistan, once I found out where it is. But on the realistic side, I don’t have time for these frivolities. Extending my childhood with superficially satisfying pursuits seems so much more self-appropriate.

Even though some folk believe in resolutions, some notables don’t. Mark Twain once said, “New Year’s Day – now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week, you can begin paving hell with them as usual.” I think I would have enjoyed a beer and a chat with Mark at the Log Cabin Bar right here in Chino Valley, although I hear he hasn’t been seen in there recently.

Someone who refused to sign his name, wrote, “A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.” He’s right, except that many resolutions don’t last a year. One study reveals that most last only until around Jan. 12. Another concludes that only eight percent of people achieve their new year’s goals. I say, why waste all that paper, ink and mental attention to something that has such a short shelf life?

I used to bother with promising myself I’d improve me in the New Year. By the following January, I’d agree with the anonymous person who whined, “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I didn’t become a better person.”

My wife and I watched the movie Christmas Story again this year. We’ve probably seen this production 20 times. One of Ralphie’s buddies sticks his tongue onto a frozen flagpole with the expected results. I’m not making official resolutions this year, but I do resolve not to lick a frozen flagpole.

All in all, instead of making resolutions for the New Year, I’ll watch as many college bowl football games as I can. And then, of course there are some 65 NFL playoff games remaining that require my attention.

A fellow named Oscar also didn’t put much stock into resolutions. Oscar Wilde Adopted a reasonable assessment of the whole resolution thing, “Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” It’s a shame I’ll probably never share a beer with Mark…or Oscar.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Witucki: Nature trips still require some effort
Dear Annie: Cheers to 2020 resolutions
Amazing Places: Calf Creek Canyon in Utah has wonderful waterfalls
Tyree column: It’s winter! Get with the program!
Dear Annie: Mom, that’s gross

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries