Obituary: Jane Mollie Ann Slocum
Jane Mollie Ann Slocum, 97, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away in the early hours Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Clinton, Iowa to Clarence and Florence Kier on November 28, 1922. Jane was married to Warren P. Slocum, who preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by her two children, Chad (spouse Kim) Slocum and Leslie Daly and her three grandchildren, Steven Slocum, Emily Valente-Czeponis and Laura Valente.
She will be remembered for her volunteer work with the Prescott Police COP and DPS, Prescott People Who Care and The Litter Lifters. Jane was a long-time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Prescott. She will be missed by many who knew her and loved her. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. January 20, 2020 at Heritage Memory Mortuary at 131 Grove Ave in Prescott.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Jane’s online guestbook.
Information provided by survivors.
