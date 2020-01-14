OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  29.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jane Mollie Ann Slocum

Jane Mollie Ann Slocum

Jane Mollie Ann Slocum

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 9:20 p.m.

Jane Mollie Ann Slocum, 97, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away in the early hours Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Clinton, Iowa to Clarence and Florence Kier on November 28, 1922. Jane was married to Warren P. Slocum, who preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived by her two children, Chad (spouse Kim) Slocum and Leslie Daly and her three grandchildren, Steven Slocum, Emily Valente-Czeponis and Laura Valente.

She will be remembered for her volunteer work with the Prescott Police COP and DPS, Prescott People Who Care and The Litter Lifters. Jane was a long-time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Prescott. She will be missed by many who knew her and loved her. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. January 20, 2020 at Heritage Memory Mortuary at 131 Grove Ave in Prescott.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Jane’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Evelyn Jane Nicely-Lloyd
Obituary: Catherine (Kate) J. Hansen
Obituary: Cynthia Dena Jordeth
Obituary Notice: Elizabeth Jane “Betty” O’Brien
Obituary: Mary Ann Snyder

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries