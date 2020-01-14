OFFERS
Local golf clubs hold annual Festival of Lights Food Drive

Members of the Prescott Golf Club, the Prescott Country Club and the Raven Ridge neighborhood near Dewey pose for a photo afer the annual Festival of Lights Food Drive in December 2019. (Festival of Lights Food Bank/Courtesy)

Members of the Prescott Golf Club, the Prescott Country Club and the Raven Ridge neighborhood near Dewey pose for a photo afer the annual Festival of Lights Food Drive in December 2019. (Festival of Lights Food Bank/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 2:20 p.m.

Prescott Golf Club, Prescott Country Club and the Raven Ridge neighborhood near Dewey conducted its annual Festival of Lights Food Drive in December to collect non-perishable items for Yavapai Food Bank.

More than 23 golf carts and vehicles assembled at Prescott Golf Club, 1030 Prescott Country Club Blvd., to collect food.

Led by a Central Yavapai Fire & Medical Authority (CAFMA) pumper, the drive collected more than 2,300 pounds of non-perishable items.

When the food was dropped off at Yavapai Food Bank in Prescott Valley, food bank officials indicated that they were short of canned yams and cranberry sauce.

So, when patrons and staff at the Redwood Grill restaurant at Prescott Golf Club were informed of the request, they raised more than $600 through a 50-50 raffle and their generous donations.

Walmart gave Festival of Lights Food Drive members a deal on the requested items, and the yams and cranberry sauce were later delivered to Yavapai Food Bank. As a result, 3,000 pounds of food was collected for the food bank.

We thank our communities for all of their help and participation.

Information provided by the Festival of Lights Food Bank.

