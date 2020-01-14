Letter: Second Amendment

Editor:

I was amused with the Jan. 1 articles on the Second Amendment. It is a shame that we as a nation do not know how to look at a report and be able to properly analyze information and statistics.

I would refer people to the CDC Gun Research report by Kyle Wintersteen. To help clarify the comments made. Ever notice how everyone wanted to forget Obama’s $10 million CDC executive order — No one wanted to accept the results. So now we will spend $50M more tax dollars.

Harry Haff commented that “The U.S. rate of firearm-related homicide is higher than that of any other industrialized country: 20 times higher than the rates in other high-income countries.” However, as noted by the Las Vegas Guardian Express, if figures are excluded from such anti-gun bastions as Illinois, California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., “The homicide rate in the United States would be in line with any other country.” The solution is to fix the political policies of those states. Because their political solutions have failed. Toughest gun laws and worse results. Wrong interpretation of the statistics.

Few other facts: The vast majority of Gun related deaths are not homicides but suicides. Armed citizens are less likely to be injured by an attacker. Gun buyback/turn-in programs are “ineffective” in reducing crime.

Unlike most nations we have a constitutional right to bear arms. When political figures want to interfere with those rights, then yes we should do everything possible to prevent that from happening.

Richard Taylor

Dewey