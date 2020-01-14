OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  29.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Second Amendment

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 9:23 p.m.

Editor:

I was amused with the Jan. 1 articles on the Second Amendment. It is a shame that we as a nation do not know how to look at a report and be able to properly analyze information and statistics.

I would refer people to the CDC Gun Research report by Kyle Wintersteen. To help clarify the comments made. Ever notice how everyone wanted to forget Obama’s $10 million CDC executive order — No one wanted to accept the results. So now we will spend $50M more tax dollars.

Harry Haff commented that “The U.S. rate of firearm-related homicide is higher than that of any other industrialized country: 20 times higher than the rates in other high-income countries.” However, as noted by the Las Vegas Guardian Express, if figures are excluded from such anti-gun bastions as Illinois, California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., “The homicide rate in the United States would be in line with any other country.” The solution is to fix the political policies of those states. Because their political solutions have failed. Toughest gun laws and worse results. Wrong interpretation of the statistics.

Few other facts: The vast majority of Gun related deaths are not homicides but suicides. Armed citizens are less likely to be injured by an attacker. Gun buyback/turn-in programs are “ineffective” in reducing crime.

Unlike most nations we have a constitutional right to bear arms. When political figures want to interfere with those rights, then yes we should do everything possible to prevent that from happening.

Richard Taylor

Dewey

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Talk of the Town: Gun violence versus gun freedom
Suicide, at 50-year peak, pushes down US life expectancy
'People-as-state' ploy's bogus
<b><center>Letters to the Editor</b></center>
Letter: 2nd Amendment proclamation?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries