OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lawyers unable to reach new deal over inmate care in Arizona

This July 23, 2014, file photo, shows a state prison in Florence, Ariz. Attorneys trying to renegotiate a settlement over health care in Arizona's prisons say they're unable to reach a new deal. A judge will now have to decide whether to order more mediation sessions or toss the earlier agreement and schedule a trial. Attorneys for the inmates said Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, that they want a trial. (AP Photo/File)

This July 23, 2014, file photo, shows a state prison in Florence, Ariz. Attorneys trying to renegotiate a settlement over health care in Arizona's prisons say they're unable to reach a new deal. A judge will now have to decide whether to order more mediation sessions or toss the earlier agreement and schedule a trial. Attorneys for the inmates said Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, that they want a trial. (AP Photo/File)

ACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 2:03 p.m.

PHOENIX — Attorneys trying to renegotiate a legal settlement over the quality of health care in Arizona’s prisons say they’re unable to reach a new deal, leaving it to a judge to decide whether to order more mediation sessions or toss the earlier agreement and schedule a trial.

The negotiations were ordered three months ago by U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver, who criticized the state’s persistent failure to follow through on promises in a 5-year-old settlement to improve inmate care. It arose from a lawsuit saying some prisoners complained that their cancer went undetected or that they were told to pray to be cured after begging for treatment.

In a court filing Monday, lawyers representing the state and inmates laid out their disagreement on how to move forward.

Attorneys for Arizona’s 34,000 inmates want a trial. The state is asking for more mediation sessions, arguing that the judge doesn’t have the power to modify the agreement because it was a private deal between the state and prisoners, not a court order.

The state's failure to comply with the settlement led to a 2018 civil contempt-of-court finding against then-Corrections Director Charles Ryan and a $1.4 million fine against Arizona.

Silver has threatened a second round of contempt fines.

Lawyers for the inmates also previously asked the judge to take over health care operations in all state-run prisons and appoint an official to run medical and mental health services because of a repeated failure to improve care.

A report by a court-appointed expert concluded understaffing, inadequate funding and privatization of health care services are significant barriers in improving health care in the 10 state-run prisons.

The 2014 settlement followed a lawsuit that alleged Arizona's prisons didn't meet the basic requirements for providing adequate medical and mental health care.

The state denied allegations that it was providing inadequate care, and the lawsuit was settled without the state acknowledging any wrongdoing.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Judge asks whether prison health care deal should be tossed
Arizona loses battle in settlement over inmates' health care
Contempt ruling against Arizona corrections boss appealed
Lawyers seek another $1.6M in suit over Arizona inmate care
Arizona urges court not to impose more fines in inmate suit

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries