Free ‘Third Friday Chamber Music Series’, Jan. 17

Come and hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month at the "Third Friday Chamber Music Series" at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 4:48 p.m.

Come and hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month at the "Third Friday Chamber Music Series" at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.

This month's event features the clarinet choir of the Central AZ Concert Band playing Mozart Marriage of Figaro Overture, Girl with the Flaxen Hair by Debussy, H. M. S. Pinafore Overture by Sullivan and Baby Elephant Walk by Henry Mancini.

This is a free event for adults. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

Prescott Public Library

