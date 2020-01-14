Deadline to sign up for bowling event benefitting Prescott VA Hospital is Jan. 15

CAMP VERDE — For 11 years now, BeneVet has raised money for the Prescott VA Hospital.

A joint venture with American Legion Post 93 in Camp Verde, BeneVet is the brainchild of Nikki Miller and Mike Jacobson.

Miller, longtime member of Camp Verde Promotions, is one of the faces of BeneVet — in addition to the faces of the many veterans who benefit from the thousands of dollars the event collects each year through BeneVet’s annual weekend bowling matches and raffles.

A year ago, BeneVet raised the $13,000 it sought to buy a mapping system that creates a customized cushion for people who are wheel-chair bound.

Although the Prescott VA Hospital has not yet submitted its wish list, Miller said that a clinician has requested a $3,900 Precor FTS Glide Functional training system that helps strengthen joints and helps with arthritic conditions due to injuries.

“Last year, we had over 250 bowlers,” Miller said. “I know this because I ran out of shirts. Printing that many shirts is a job in itself.”

Deadline to sign up this year and receive a free BeneVet t-shirt is Wednesday, Jan. 15. Sign up at benevet.site.

EVENT

Scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl, BeneVet offers three time slots on Saturday, and another two on Sunday. A team of bowlers can participate in either the 10:30 a.m. opening mixer or the 2 p.m. all mixed up squad time slots either Saturday or Sunday, or the no-tap singles squad on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who wants to bowl but is not part of a team is also welcome to participate.

“I try to put teams together for people that do not have (a four-person team),” Miller said. “It all depends on how many people are not with teams. I like to have people who are interested in bowling but are not on a team to come down the days of the events because I most of the time need fillers. But if they put in an entry form, I work to find a place for them. It does not always work out that way though. Singles is singles and they can always bowl in that squad.”

Team events cost $20 per person – which is $80 for a four-person team. The Saturday evening singles handicap competition costs $25 per person, with $5 per person put into a cash prize fund paid out to the top two men and the top two women.

Team total pins will determine the winner of the team events. Individual total pins will determine the winners of the singles event.

Check in to bowl is 30 minutes prior to each event.

DRAWING

BeneVet will also hold a drawing for several prizes donated by Verde Valley businesses. “Drawing items are getting gathered, but we will be in full force starting in January,” Miller said. “We already have a Pink Jeep Tour for two and a beautiful handcrafted platter.”

Miller also said that BeneVet typically does, “golf, hotel stays, Verde Valley Railroad and Grand Canyon Railroad.”

“Bearizona has donated recently,” she said. “Hopefully, they will all support us again.”

Tickets are available at $1 each, $5 for six tickets, $10 for 13 tickets, or $20 for 26 tickets and a gold ticket for the special raffle table that Miller said “has all the big items.”

For more information, to donate to the BeneVet drawing, or to register to bowl, visit benevet.site or call Mike Jacobson at 928-567-9125 or Nikki at 928-592-9137.

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is located at 555 Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

The Camp Verde Bugle is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Camp Verde.