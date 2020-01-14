OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Deadline to sign up for bowling event benefitting Prescott VA Hospital is Jan. 15

This year’s BeneVet is Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl. (Bill Helm/VVN)

This year’s BeneVet is Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl. (Bill Helm/VVN)

BILL HELM, Camp Verde Bugle
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 2:21 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — For 11 years now, BeneVet has raised money for the Prescott VA Hospital.

A joint venture with American Legion Post 93 in Camp Verde, BeneVet is the brainchild of Nikki Miller and Mike Jacobson.

Miller, longtime member of Camp Verde Promotions, is one of the faces of BeneVet — in addition to the faces of the many veterans who benefit from the thousands of dollars the event collects each year through BeneVet’s annual weekend bowling matches and raffles.

A year ago, BeneVet raised the $13,000 it sought to buy a mapping system that creates a customized cushion for people who are wheel-chair bound.

Although the Prescott VA Hospital has not yet submitted its wish list, Miller said that a clinician has requested a $3,900 Precor FTS Glide Functional training system that helps strengthen joints and helps with arthritic conditions due to injuries.

“Last year, we had over 250 bowlers,” Miller said. “I know this because I ran out of shirts. Printing that many shirts is a job in itself.”

Deadline to sign up this year and receive a free BeneVet t-shirt is Wednesday, Jan. 15. Sign up at benevet.site.

EVENT

Scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl, BeneVet offers three time slots on Saturday, and another two on Sunday. A team of bowlers can participate in either the 10:30 a.m. opening mixer or the 2 p.m. all mixed up squad time slots either Saturday or Sunday, or the no-tap singles squad on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who wants to bowl but is not part of a team is also welcome to participate.

“I try to put teams together for people that do not have (a four-person team),” Miller said. “It all depends on how many people are not with teams. I like to have people who are interested in bowling but are not on a team to come down the days of the events because I most of the time need fillers. But if they put in an entry form, I work to find a place for them. It does not always work out that way though. Singles is singles and they can always bowl in that squad.”

Team events cost $20 per person – which is $80 for a four-person team. The Saturday evening singles handicap competition costs $25 per person, with $5 per person put into a cash prize fund paid out to the top two men and the top two women.

Team total pins will determine the winner of the team events. Individual total pins will determine the winners of the singles event.

Check in to bowl is 30 minutes prior to each event.

DRAWING

BeneVet will also hold a drawing for several prizes donated by Verde Valley businesses. “Drawing items are getting gathered, but we will be in full force starting in January,” Miller said. “We already have a Pink Jeep Tour for two and a beautiful handcrafted platter.”

Miller also said that BeneVet typically does, “golf, hotel stays, Verde Valley Railroad and Grand Canyon Railroad.”

“Bearizona has donated recently,” she said. “Hopefully, they will all support us again.”

Tickets are available at $1 each, $5 for six tickets, $10 for 13 tickets, or $20 for 26 tickets and a gold ticket for the special raffle table that Miller said “has all the big items.”

For more information, to donate to the BeneVet drawing, or to register to bowl, visit benevet.site or call Mike Jacobson at 928-567-9125 or Nikki at 928-592-9137.

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is located at 555 Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

The Camp Verde Bugle is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Camp Verde.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

BeneVet Bowling Fun Fest raises money for local rehabilitation programs
BeneVet rolls a strike, helps vets with bowling tournament
Cliff Castle Casino to host emergency preparedness drill Tuesday
BeneVet donates in-demand exercise machine to Prescott VA
The Band Perry: Grammy-winning superstar sibling trio comes to Cliff Castle Stargazer Pavilion

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries