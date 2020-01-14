OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Couple accused of child abuse after month-old boy found dead

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 12:31 p.m.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix couple are accused of child abuse following the death of a month-old child and the discovery of four other young children in grim conditions in their motel room.

The parents, Donald Roy Ferguson, 38 and Emmaline Amelia Ramirez , 29, were arrested Jan. 7 on suspicion of seven counts of child abuse, according to court records.

An autopsy didn't find that the child found dead had injuries but another month-old child and a 15-month-old boy had serious head injuries, police said.

State child protection workers who removed the surviving children reported finding conditions that including a lice infestation, soiled diapers and insects crawling out of ears, police said.

Court records don't list defense attorneys for Ferguson and Ramirez who could comment on the allegations.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Murder charges dropped in infant’s death, Williams father charged with child abuse
Couple accused of killing son investigated in 2014
Tucson couple reach a plea deal in 2018 death of infant son
4-month-old abuse victim stable at Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Phoenix woman sentenced to 10 years in son’s shooting death

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries