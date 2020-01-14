OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to 10, 11 year-old children

Cody John Shanks. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Cody John Shanks. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 2:38 p.m.

Deputies have arrested a Cottonwood man accused of exposing himself to young children as they were being driven home by a school bus on Jan. 10.

A mother called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) that afternoon to report that her 10-year-old saw the man masturbating in a front yard in the 4600 block of South Pinto Trail in Cottonwood, according to a YCSO news release.

As deputies were responding to the call, another mother reported her 11-year-old had seen the same thing, the release states.

During an interview with the 11-year-old victim, deputies learned she saw the same man masturbating about 2 weeks ago as she got off the bus, but didn’t tell anyone at the time.

YCSO had received a previous report from the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District on Dec. 20 regarding similar activity, which was under investigation.

Based on their knowledge of the patrol area, deputies identified the suspect as 29-year-old Cody John Shanks, who lives along the street where the sightings were reported, the release states.

The next day, deputies located Shanks at a building-supply company in Cottonwood where he works. He was arrested and admitted to exposing himself in front of the children, YCSO reported.

“He refused to explain the motivation,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in the release.

Shanks was booked on two felony counts of indecent exposure to a child under 15 years of age. He has since been released on a $25,000 bond.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Deputies arrive in time to rescue children before their DUI father drives away
Authorities investigating multiple, yet similar indecent exposure cases; seeking suspects
Authorities seeking man who allegedly flashed woman at gas station in Dewey
Crisis intervention training pays off in attempted suicides Sunday, June 2
UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries