Catch 22 — Day 15: Police are asking for help in locating man charged with sexually explicit activities
It’s day 15 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program.
Today the Clarkdale police are asking for help in locating, John Gregory Lukasik. His last known address was in Cottonwood on South 18th Street. John Gregory Lukasik was born on 1/29/1960 and is 59 years old. He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 210 pounds.
In 2010, Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent, and all were posted without the victims’ consent.
He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana, and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.
Lukasik has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for nine counts of voyeurism, harassment, two counts of possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 15 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
