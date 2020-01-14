OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  29.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7 in 7: Planetarium show, MLK Day of Service, Cowboy Collectors
What’s happening in the Quad Cities over the next week

Several hundred people, young, old, male, female and of different racial backgrounds braved the cold, freezing rain and wind to march in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice march through the downtown area last year in Prescott. (Courier, file)

Several hundred people, young, old, male, female and of different racial backgrounds braved the cold, freezing rain and wind to march in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice march through the downtown area last year in Prescott. (Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 9:38 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:20 PM

Between a planetarium show about Prescott’s winter night sky, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and the Cowboy Collectors Gathering show, there is a lot to do in the Quad Cities as 2020 continues.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Hear the Clarinet Choir of the Central Arizona Concert band perform for the next Third Friday Chamber Music event at the Prescott Public Library Jan. 17.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., the free performance will feature Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture,” Debussy’s “Girl with the Flaxen Hair,” Sullivan’s “H. M. S. Pinafore Overture” and Mancini’s “Baby Elephant Walk.”

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. For more information call 928-778-6965.

2 – Look to the stars at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium for a look at the “Prescott Winter Night Sky” at 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The 35-minute show will explore the constellations, strangely variable stars, planets and deep sky objects visible during the Prescott winter.

Tickets are $6, available online at prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows

The Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium is located at 3700 Willow Creek Road.

3 – See Tad Management’s “The Time of Your Life — Ultimate Cher & Bill Medley” tribute show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

A tribute to two music icons on one stage, Gene Sironen sings such iconic Medley songs as “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling” and “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” while Heidi Thompson presents decades of musical memories by Cher, including “Believe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “I Got You Babe.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

4 – Check out the return of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 18.

Brought back by Prescott Creeks and Friends of the Verde River for two screenings at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., the festival seeks to inspire environmental protection and connection to nature through film. It includes an exclusive screening of “Seldom Seen Sleight,” a film about 1950s rafting outfitter Ken Sleight who built his life around the Colorado River’s Glen Canyon. Sleight became one of the Glen’s most passionate advocates when it disappeared beneath the waters of Lake Powell in 1963 and today, at 88 years old, he remains dedicated to the fight to see his beloved canyons returned to their former glory. The film shows archival views of Glen Canyon being filled in real time , with Sleight and other boaters staying in the canyon as long as they could.

Other films at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival include “A New View to the Moon,” “Forest on Fire,” “March of the Newts,” “Too Precious to Mine” and “Seeds of Hope.” Topics cover a broad range of themes such as environmental activism, wildlife conservation, landscape stewardship and strategies for drawing people into closer connection with the natural world.

Tickets are $15 for one showing or $25 for a double feature and are available online at www.verderiver.org/wild-scenic.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information, contact Laura Jones at lauraj@verderiver.org or 928-451-6860.

5 – Learn about the effort it took for women to be granted full citizenship and the vote with an AZ Humanities Lecture called “Hyenas in Petticoats — “How Arizona Women Struggled to Win the Vote” at the Prescott Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

The free presentation by honored and respected journalist Jana Bommersbach takes a look at the heroines, heroes and haters.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

6 – Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a march and service projects throughout Yavapai County Monday, Jan. 20.

The march, hosted by the MLK Peace & Justice Committee in partnership with Arizona Serve, starts at 10 a.m. at the Prescott College Welcome Center, 202 Grove Ave. It will circle around the Yavapai County Courthouse and end at the Prescott United Methodist Church where the celebration will kick off featuring evangelist Jerry Carter as the master of ceremonies and the Rev. Dr. Patrick Keen as the keynote speaker.

The day will transition into a time of service at 1 p.m., with Arizona Serve spearheading service projects through the county in partnership with Horses with H.E.A.R.T., G.E.M. Environmental, Sonoran Prevention Works, Prescott Area Shelter Services, Stepping Stones Agencies, Habitat for Humanity, Highlands Center for Natural History, the United Way Coffee Shop in Bagdad and the Prescott Unified School District’s Farm to School program.

For more information on the march and celebration, email Kendra Hobson at kenihobi34@gmail.com. for more information on the service projects, contact ecarey@arizonaserve.org or call 520-276-1802.

7 – Find western antiques and collectibles at the 14th annual Cowboy Collectors Gathering Antique Show in the Mackin and Freeman buildings at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The event will feature more than 100 dealers selling cowboy western and Native American collectibles such as antique cowboy saddles, spurs, bits, chaps, hats, gear, Native American jewelry, baskets, pottery, beadwork, Navajo textiles and more.

The Prescott Rodeo Grounds are located at 840 Rodeo Drive.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kornukopia Calendar, Jan. 18-27
Kornukopia Calendar: Dec. 6-14, 2019
Discover amazing places never seen before in planetarium film
Kornukopia Calendar, July 19-28
March, film and forum series celebrate legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries