7 in 7: Planetarium show, MLK Day of Service, Cowboy Collectors

Between a planetarium show about Prescott’s winter night sky, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and the Cowboy Collectors Gathering show, there is a lot to do in the Quad Cities as 2020 continues.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Hear the Clarinet Choir of the Central Arizona Concert band perform for the next Third Friday Chamber Music event at the Prescott Public Library Jan. 17.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., the free performance will feature Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture,” Debussy’s “Girl with the Flaxen Hair,” Sullivan’s “H. M. S. Pinafore Overture” and Mancini’s “Baby Elephant Walk.”

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. For more information call 928-778-6965.

2 – Look to the stars at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium for a look at the “Prescott Winter Night Sky” at 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The 35-minute show will explore the constellations, strangely variable stars, planets and deep sky objects visible during the Prescott winter.

Tickets are $6, available online at prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows

The Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium is located at 3700 Willow Creek Road.

3 – See Tad Management’s “The Time of Your Life — Ultimate Cher & Bill Medley” tribute show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

A tribute to two music icons on one stage, Gene Sironen sings such iconic Medley songs as “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling” and “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” while Heidi Thompson presents decades of musical memories by Cher, including “Believe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “I Got You Babe.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

4 – Check out the return of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 18.

Brought back by Prescott Creeks and Friends of the Verde River for two screenings at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., the festival seeks to inspire environmental protection and connection to nature through film. It includes an exclusive screening of “Seldom Seen Sleight,” a film about 1950s rafting outfitter Ken Sleight who built his life around the Colorado River’s Glen Canyon. Sleight became one of the Glen’s most passionate advocates when it disappeared beneath the waters of Lake Powell in 1963 and today, at 88 years old, he remains dedicated to the fight to see his beloved canyons returned to their former glory. The film shows archival views of Glen Canyon being filled in real time , with Sleight and other boaters staying in the canyon as long as they could.

Other films at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival include “A New View to the Moon,” “Forest on Fire,” “March of the Newts,” “Too Precious to Mine” and “Seeds of Hope.” Topics cover a broad range of themes such as environmental activism, wildlife conservation, landscape stewardship and strategies for drawing people into closer connection with the natural world.

Tickets are $15 for one showing or $25 for a double feature and are available online at www.verderiver.org/wild-scenic.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information, contact Laura Jones at lauraj@verderiver.org or 928-451-6860.

5 – Learn about the effort it took for women to be granted full citizenship and the vote with an AZ Humanities Lecture called “Hyenas in Petticoats — “How Arizona Women Struggled to Win the Vote” at the Prescott Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

The free presentation by honored and respected journalist Jana Bommersbach takes a look at the heroines, heroes and haters.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

6 – Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a march and service projects throughout Yavapai County Monday, Jan. 20.

The march, hosted by the MLK Peace & Justice Committee in partnership with Arizona Serve, starts at 10 a.m. at the Prescott College Welcome Center, 202 Grove Ave. It will circle around the Yavapai County Courthouse and end at the Prescott United Methodist Church where the celebration will kick off featuring evangelist Jerry Carter as the master of ceremonies and the Rev. Dr. Patrick Keen as the keynote speaker.

The day will transition into a time of service at 1 p.m., with Arizona Serve spearheading service projects through the county in partnership with Horses with H.E.A.R.T., G.E.M. Environmental, Sonoran Prevention Works, Prescott Area Shelter Services, Stepping Stones Agencies, Habitat for Humanity, Highlands Center for Natural History, the United Way Coffee Shop in Bagdad and the Prescott Unified School District’s Farm to School program.

For more information on the march and celebration, email Kendra Hobson at kenihobi34@gmail.com. for more information on the service projects, contact ecarey@arizonaserve.org or call 520-276-1802.

7 – Find western antiques and collectibles at the 14th annual Cowboy Collectors Gathering Antique Show in the Mackin and Freeman buildings at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The event will feature more than 100 dealers selling cowboy western and Native American collectibles such as antique cowboy saddles, spurs, bits, chaps, hats, gear, Native American jewelry, baskets, pottery, beadwork, Navajo textiles and more.

The Prescott Rodeo Grounds are located at 840 Rodeo Drive.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com