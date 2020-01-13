OFFERS
Tue, Jan. 14
Water trend analysis postponed at Jan. 14 Prescott City Council session

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 13, 2020 8:20 p.m.

Prescott City Council on Monday amended its study session at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 by postponing a water trend analysis update from consultant Gary Woodard, who can’t attend the meeting.

The discussion will be rescheduled at a later date, city officials said.

Council will still conduct a study session, however, inside its chambers at 201 S. Cortez St. The session will include a presentation regarding the possibility of outsourcing some of its building services, and an update on the 2020 Census.

Council’s regular meeting will follow at 3 p.m., also in council chambers.

— The Daily Courier

