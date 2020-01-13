'Lights Out Party' benefits Courthouse Christmas Lighting, Jan. 16
The friends of Jersey Lilly Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraising Committee is hosting a “Lights Out Party” at the Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
End the holiday season with some great food, social hour, raffle and live music from Little Larry.
The three raffle prizes for this year are as follows:
- The bronze “Sidekicks”, sculpted and donated by Bradford J. Williams, valued at $4,000
- A 14 karat rose gold diamond pendant, donated by Raskin’s Jewelers, valued at $2,500
- A set of four Michelin tires, including installation and taxes, donated by Prescott Tire Pros, valued at $1,500
Raffle ticket sales will close at 6 PM.
For more details and information, visit jerseylillysaloon.com/events-at-jersey-lilly-saloon.html.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
- Bagdad mine west of Prescott continues to thrive in 21st Century
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Update: Reward increased to $1,500 in quest for Pearsall
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: