Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 13
Weather  53.0 weather icon
'Lights Out Party' benefits Courthouse Christmas Lighting, Jan. 16

The friends of Jersey Lilly Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraising Committee is hosting a “Lights Out Party” at the Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. (Courtesy, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 13, 2020 1:50 p.m.

The friends of Jersey Lilly Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraising Committee is hosting a “Lights Out Party” at the Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

End the holiday season with some great food, social hour, raffle and live music from Little Larry.

The three raffle prizes for this year are as follows:

  • The bronze “Sidekicks”, sculpted and donated by Bradford J. Williams, valued at $4,000
  • A 14 karat rose gold diamond pendant, donated by Raskin’s Jewelers, valued at $2,500
  • A set of four Michelin tires, including installation and taxes, donated by Prescott Tire Pros, valued at $1,500

Raffle ticket sales will close at 6 PM.

For more details and information, visit jerseylillysaloon.com/events-at-jersey-lilly-saloon.html.

