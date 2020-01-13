'Lights Out Party' benefits Courthouse Christmas Lighting, Jan. 16

The friends of Jersey Lilly Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraising Committee is hosting a “Lights Out Party” at the Jersey Lilly Saloon, 116 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

End the holiday season with some great food, social hour, raffle and live music from Little Larry.

The three raffle prizes for this year are as follows:

The bronze “Sidekicks”, sculpted and donated by Bradford J. Williams, valued at $4,000

A 14 karat rose gold diamond pendant, donated by Raskin’s Jewelers, valued at $2,500

A set of four Michelin tires, including installation and taxes, donated by Prescott Tire Pros, valued at $1,500

Raffle ticket sales will close at 6 PM.

For more details and information, visit jerseylillysaloon.com/events-at-jersey-lilly-saloon.html.

