Letter: Campaign flag

Editor:

Political advertisement banners are not about “Freedom of Speech.” It’s about not adhering to the rule of law. Trump 2020 is a campaign advertisement. No two ways about that. It’s a political banner used to influence the outcome of an election. That is very clear.

I am pleased to see the Town of Prescott Valley consistent in their application of the code. Most municipalities mirror their codes in line with state and federal statutes so as to not conflict with existing law.

Mayor Palguta is uninformed and shortsighted. If the code changes it will allow any type of banner under our sacred US flag, including any other political party, any candidate out there, flags of another country, Nazi, confederate, supremacists, etc.

Do we really want to disrespect our flag, that many fought and lost their lives for, and have our neighborhoods looking like a circus of political banners? I think not.

David Williams’s reference to Reed v. Town of Gilbert case was about favoritism, treating one class differently from another. Sure, county land is a free for all and it looks like it too.

Presidents and elected officials in office, current or otherwise, do not have official “flags.” This is widely known by genuine flag enthusiasts and in military circles. It’s disingenuous for the Baccellia’s to state, “This isn’t political, I’m just showing support for the president.” I doubt she had an Obama flag during his term. It’s more a mentality of entitlement to offend neighbors who may think differently.

I pledge allegiance (only) to the FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES … not a political advertisement banner.

Isabel Cerecedes

Prescott Valley