Kids can learn more about the natural world at 'Outdoors Explorers', Jan. 16
Kids can go on a nature scavenger hunt then flex their creative muscles in a collaborative storytelling experience. Using Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM), children will learn more about the natural world.
The "Outdoors Explorers" program takes place at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
This is a free group for children ages 8 to 12. Registration is required.
Click here for more information and to register online or call the youth desk at 928-777-1537.
Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. The Outdoors Explorer Club meets rain or shine.
