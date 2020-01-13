FBI is trying to catch a “bad wig bandit” in North Carolina
Originally Published: January 13, 2020 11:55 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is asking the public’s help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who’s been robbing banks in North Carolina.
The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area.
One wig was blonde. Another was black. The third was red.
The FBI said he robbed a BB&T in Huntersville on Dec. 13. He then robbed two banks on Jan. 7. The first was a New Horizon Bank in Belmont. The second was a Wells Fargo in Gastonia.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 69 in Prescott
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2020
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: