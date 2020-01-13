Evol chicken burrito products recalled due to misbranding

Culinary International, LLC. is recalling over 600 pounds of egg burrito products labeled as chicken burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The problem was discovered after FSIS and the firm received consumer complaints reporting that the cilantro lime chicken burritos were actually egg burritos.

USDA said the products contain eggs, a known allergen, which was not written on the product label.

The frozen, not ready-to-eat burritos were made on Sept. 10, 2019.

The recall includes 6-oz. packages containing “evol. CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BURRITO” with lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and “BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB” represented on the label, and Item #00300, Lot CB03031C11 and “BB: 03MAR2021-CB” on the case.

The products have the establishment number “P-6009” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case and on the back of the packaging with the lot code.

The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Locally sold at Walmart, Target, Safeway and Kroger.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information about this event or any of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, please contact Terri Farneti at 928-442-5596 or email Terri.Farneti@yavapai.us

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services