Catch 22- Day 14: Woman sought after arrest for Aggravated DUI
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sarah Maria Distefano. On April 12, 2019, Distefano was operating a vehicle in the area of Highway 89A and Zalesky Road in Cottonwood when she was stopped by a Yavapai County deputy for failing to drive in her lane. Upon evaluation, the deputy placed her under arrest for Aggravated DUI, as her license was suspended at the time of her driving. Distefano subsequently provided two breath samples of 0.285 and 0.288, well over three times the legal limit.
Distefano is described as a white female approximately 40 years of age, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes with a tattoo on her ankle. Her last known address was on Old Highway 14 in Buelah, WY.
Distefano has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a bond of $50,000 for failing to appear on two counts of Aggravated DUI.
Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Day No. 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program could be eligible for a $500 reward. To provide information call 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are completely anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department.
