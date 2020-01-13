Attend a Verde Valley Amateur Radio Association Meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 15

The January meeting of the Verde Valley Amateur Radio Association (VVARA) will be held at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, King Engineering and Technology Center, Building #72, 2700 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Hams, non-hams, members and non-members are all welcome. Find out what the VVARA and Amateur Radio are all about and discuss how to use a computer to program your radio.

For more information, visit vvara.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.