Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 13
Arizona groups seek tax hike on wealthy for education

The steps of the Arizona Supreme Court building in Phoenix. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 13, 2020 2:29 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona's largest teachers union and other groups said Monday that they will ask voters to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for educator raises, a fresh attempt to boost school funding after the state Supreme Court blocked a 2018 ballot initiative.

The proposed ballot measure is the latest outgrowth from a teacher strike nearly two years ago that highlighted low wages for educators and a slow rebound from budget cuts enacted during the Great Recession. The walkout secured higher wages for teachers, but many education interest groups said it fell short.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has been a vocal opponent of raising income taxes and celebrates restrained spending growth.

David Lujan, director of the left-leaning Arizona Center for Economic Progress, said taxes have been repeatedly cut for corporations and people with high incomes, starving the state of money for schools.

“All of those (tax cuts) have put more pressure on everyday Arizonans, on our sales tax, where they are paying a higher portion of their income,” Lujan said.

The proposed initiative would impose a 3.5 percent income tax surcharge on individuals making above $250,000 a year or couples earning more than $500,000.

Lujan said that would raise about $940 million a year, with half devoted to raises for credentialed teachers, 25 percent to boost wages for support staffers like cafeteria workers and bus drivers, and the rest for initiatives such as teacher training and vocational education.

Supporters will need to collect 237,645 signatures from registered voters to put the question on the 2020 ballot.

After the 2018 teacher walkout, which was part of the “Red for Ed” movement that swept several states, teachers and their supporters collected signatures for a similar ballot measure. It was tossed when the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the description of the initiative was misleading.

